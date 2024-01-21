'He's a bit of a timebomb sometimes' - Nicky Henderson trying to keep the lid on Jonbon before rearranged Clarence House Chase

Jonbon was described as "a bit of a timebomb" by Nicky Henderson as the trainer explained the task of keeping his superstar chaser at the right pitch for Saturday's rescheduled Clarence House Chase.

The eight-year-old had been prepared for a heavyweight clash with his main Champion Chase rival El Fabiolo, who defeated him in last year's Arkle.

However, Ascot was lost due to frozen ground and El Fabiolo will not be aimed at the rearranged Grade 1 at Cheltenham's Trials day next week.

Considering the seven-day wait for Jonbon's return, Henderson, speaking at Lingfield on Sunday, said: "He was 100 per cent for Ascot on Saturday and now we've got to keep the lid on him a little bit.

"He's a bit of a timebomb sometimes. It can be a little bit more of a headache than with other horses. I just let him have a good breeze and didn't gallop him with another horse on Saturday. He did the same as everything else, just on his own. The clock was nicely wound.

"There's no El Fabiolo [at Cheltenham on Saturday] but I expect others will come back in."

Owned by JP McManus, Jonbon won four of his five starts over hurdles, chasing home his unbeaten stablemate Constitution Hill in the 2022 Supreme Novices' Hurdle before narrowly denying El Fabiolo by a neck in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

The five-time Grade 1 winner has since proved similarly effective as a chaser and has lost only once over fences when beaten five and a half lengths by El Fabiolo in the Arkle.

This season, Jonbon produced a career-best effort in the Shloer Chase before adding the Tingle Creek last time and is a top-priced 11-4 with bet365 for the Champion Chase, compared to even-money chance El Fabiolo.

The Willie Mullins-trained El Fabiolo is now being aimed at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase on February 4. With the race reopened, Jonbon's competition could include Editeur Du Gite , who won last year's rearranged Clarence House and Elixir De Nutz .

The race, which is being run as part of a Premier raceday at Cheltenham, will be worth £105,000, compared to £91,800 when rearranged last year.

