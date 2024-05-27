'He has a lot of speed and you need that for Epsom' - Hannon's belief in once-raced Voyage for Derby test
Richard Hannon believes that the once-raced Voyage has the tactical speed to make him a real factor in Saturday's Betfred Derby, sparking hopes the trainer may be able to pull off a career-defining Classic double within the space of eight days.
Fresh from a glittering one-two in Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas courtesy of Rosallion and Haatem, Hannon is looking forward to challenging for what he described as "the best race in the world".
Voyage boasts a less-than-conventional profile for Epsom, as he will head there off the back of a single maiden success at Newbury in April. The son of 2015 Epsom hero Golden Horn would be the first colt since Ruler Of The World in 2013 to win the Derby after not racing at two.
