Derby festival
premium

'Everybody wants him' - Ahmad Al Shaikh snaps up Tom Marquand as duo bid for another bold Derby outsider run

Tom Marquand believes Youth Spirit is a faster horse than Khalifa Sat
Tom Marquand: has been booked for the ride on Sayedaty Sedaty in the Derby for owner Ahmad Al ShaikhCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ahmad Al Shaikh has snapped up Tom Marquand again to ride an outsider in the Betfred Derby and is certain Sayedaty Sadaty can be another of his to outrun his odds in the Classic.

The owner has remarkably had seconds in two of the last four Derbys with horses at huge prices. His 150-1 shot Hoo Ya Mal found only Desert Crown too good two years ago, while Marquand partnered 50-1 chance Khalifa Sat to finish runner-up behind runaway winner Serpentine in 2020.

 The Andrew Balding-trained Sayedaty Sadaty has finished second in Listed races on his last two starts, but Al Shaikh is confident he will be another big-priced runner of his to put up a bold show and is relishing the underdog tag again.

Matt RennieReporter

inDerby festival

