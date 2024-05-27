Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 BallinrobeHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 BallinrobeHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Derby festival
premium

Rossa Ryan 'in a great position' as he dreams of Derby-Oaks double on Epsom contenders who 'look great'

Forest Fairy (Rossa Ryan) after the Cheshire Oaks Chester 8.5.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Rossa Ryan: has live chances in the Derby and Oaks on Macduff and Forest Fairy (pictured)Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Rossa Ryan missed his Betfred Derby debut three years ago, but Britain's leading rider this year is relishing the formidable position he has this time of riding well-fancied Classic hopes Forest Fairy and Macduff at Epsom this week.

Ryan was due to partner Mojo Star in the 2021 Derby, but suffered a broken collarbone, with David Egan stepping in to finish runner-up behind Adayar. He belatedly gets his first chance to take part in the race on Saturday on Macduff, who is a general 16-1 chance.

The Juddmonte-owned three-year-old will be one of two huge rides Ryan has for Ralph Beckett at Epsom, as he partners leading Oaks hope Forest Fairy on Friday. She is 7-1 after an impressive win in the Cheshire Oaks last time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Matt RennieReporter

inDerby festival

iconCopy
more inDerby festival
more inDerby festival