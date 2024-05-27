Rossa Ryan 'in a great position' as he dreams of Derby-Oaks double on Epsom contenders who 'look great'
Rossa Ryan missed his Betfred Derby debut three years ago, but Britain's leading rider this year is relishing the formidable position he has this time of riding well-fancied Classic hopes Forest Fairy and Macduff at Epsom this week.
Ryan was due to partner Mojo Star in the 2021 Derby, but suffered a broken collarbone, with David Egan stepping in to finish runner-up behind Adayar. He belatedly gets his first chance to take part in the race on Saturday on Macduff, who is a general 16-1 chance.
The Juddmonte-owned three-year-old will be one of two huge rides Ryan has for Ralph Beckett at Epsom, as he partners leading Oaks hope Forest Fairy on Friday. She is 7-1 after an impressive win in the Cheshire Oaks last time.
