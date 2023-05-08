Tom Scudamore pleads for unity at jockeys' association following high-profile departures in wake of coup

Tom Scudamore has called for jockeys and the beleaguered Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) to unite behind a "common cause" after members launched a coup against the leadership of the organisation.

The former rider, who was a senior figure in the weighing room before retiring in February following 25 years in the saddle, also warned of the danger of ousting the board and making changes without a clear plan.

that a jockey revolt led to the resignation of PJA chair Jon Holmes and external director Simon Cox, while former jockey and ITV Racing broadcaster Mick Fitzgerald has also quit the board.