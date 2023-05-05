Unrest among jockeys prompts PJA board resignations

Unrest among jockeys has resulted in the resignation of a number of board members at the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), including chairman Jon Holmes, the Racing Post understands.

Alongside Holmes, external director Simon Cox is understood to have resigned. The resignations from the PJA board do not include Ian McMahon, who was appointed chief executive of the organisation in April last year following the departure of Paul Struthers in December 2021.

Concerns among PJA members have reportedly been swelling in recent months around the management of issues such as the new whip rules and proposed pay rises for valets.