Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Betfair Chase at Haydock - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Bravemansgame will face just three rivals when he lines up in Saturday's Betfair Chase (3.00) at Haydock under Daryl Jacob.

The talented chaser is usually partnered by Harry Cobden, but he is required at Ascot so Jacob has come in for the high-profile mount against Grand National hero Corach Rambler , last year's Betfair Chase winner Protektorat and Royale Pagaille .

Shishkin was not declared for the Grade 1, but lines up at Ascot where he will face the Cobden-ridden Pic D'Orhy , Minella Drama and Straw Fan Jack in the Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase (1.30) .

Trained by Paul Nicholls, Bravemansgame was second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the spring and is seen as a big hope for his stable again this term, but he was beaten in the hands of Cobden in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby recently.

Despite that loss, he is favourite to prevail this weekend and Barry Orr, Betfair's head of racing PR, said on Thursday morning: "Bravemansgame is odds-on at 8-11 in what is a small but select field. Last year's winner Protektorat, who will need to be in tip-top shape to repeat the feat, is second best at 15-8.

"The Grand National winner Corach Rambler is 10-1 and the 2021 runner-up Royale Pagaille is also a 10-1 chance. It has all the ingredients for a great renewal."

Lucinda Russell, who trains Corach Rambler, is optimistic he can perform with credit.

"We're under no illusions that it's going to be a big challenge against some proper Gold Cup contenders, but I think he's earned his chance to prove that he's up to this sort of standard and we're really looking forward to it," said Russell, a William Hill ambassador. "It will tell us where we stand with him and whether the Gold Cup is a realistic aim."

Beaten at Kelso last time, Corach Rambler appears to handle most ground but Russell added: "We're pleased to see that it is drying up at Haydock, and the ground is looking like it will be soft, which is a positive as I didn't really want to run him on heavy ground. The ground at Kelso was pretty bad and he obviously didn't have a great run there, so the fact it will be better on Saturday is a real bonus.

"I don't like making excuses, but I wasn't too worried about the run at Kelso as the ground was heavy and we always know that he needs his first run of the season. He can confuse us sometimes when it comes to identifying his fitness because he has such enthusiasm for the game that it appears he's straighter than he actually is.

"The Betfair Chase is a proper Grade 1 as it should be, and that's what we want. We know he's in great form and it wouldn't shock me if he surprised a few people, as we know he's improved plenty from that first outing. He's won the biggest handicap in the country and we want to know if he is going to keep progressing and become a proper Grade 1 horse. We wouldn't be running him here if we didn't think he had the potential to be."

There's more Grade 1 action in Ireland where last season's Champion Hurdle runner-up State Man will face three rivals on his seasonal reappearance in the Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle (2.35) at Punchestown on Saturday.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old won four Grade 1s last season, including a four-length success in this race, with his only defeat coming at the hands of Constitution Hill at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Stablemate Echoes In Rain , who won the Grade 1 Mares Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in April when last seen over jumps, County Hurdle runner-up Pied Piper , who was second on the Flat in the Cesarewitch when last seen, and Fils D'Oudairies complete the four-strong field, with two runners apiece for Mullins and Gordon Elliott.

Betfair Chase confirmed runners and riders

Bravemansgame Daryl Jacob

Daryl Jacob Corach Rambler Derek Fox

Derek Fox Protektorat Harry Skelton

Harry Skelton Royale Pagaille Charlie Deutsch

Betfair Chase betting odds for Saturday's race

Betfair: 8-11 Bravemansgame, 15-8 Protektorat, 10 Corach Rambler, Royale Pagaille

Betfair Chase betting tip and 1-2 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Bravemansgame

2 Protektorat

Bravemansgame can prove his recent Wetherby second was nothing more than a temporary setback by adding another Grade 1 to his already impressive record. The eight-year-old lost little in defeat last month, going down by less than two lengths against Gentlemansgame who was carrying 6lb less and had the benefit of a recent run. Protektorat would be a huge threat if back to the level he produced when winning this 12 months ago but two subsequent efforts weren't quite as good.

Bravemansgame 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Paul Nicholls

