Who wins the Betfair Chase? Assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the big-race contenders

Saturday's Betfair Chase (3.00) at Haydock is the big race of the weekend, with last year's winner Protektorat and King George VI Chase hero Bravemansgame the key players. Here we assess their claims, along with the other leading contenders.

Form 1123-2

Strengths Last season's standout British staying chaser, winning the King George by 14 lengths before finding only Galopin Des Champs too good in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He has clearly come out of his Wetherby run well and should strip fitter for that return. He was an impressive winner of his only start at Haydock and the prospect of drying ground is a positive.

Bravemansgame: on course for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Weaknesses Failed to justify odds-on favouritism in the Charlie Hall Chase, a race he won on his reappearance last year, making a mistake at the last and losing out to Gentlemansgame. This race is an afterthought, with the King George the big Christmas target, and any more rain would dampen enthusiasm.

Odds Evens favourite

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer: "Bryan [Drew, owner] is quite keen for us to run, so that's one reason [he was confirmed]. He's also come out of Wetherby very well and he'll take a step forward from that run the other day. He's older now, we've still got a month to Kempton and it's a valuable race. He's taken a large step forward and that run will have done him a lot of good. He hadn't been for a racecourse gallop, or anything like that, and I hadn't drilled him like [Paddy Power Gold Cup winner] Stage Star to have him ready for that particular race as we knew there were bigger targets down the road. He's high class and arguably should be favourite [for Saturday]. It's only because we've been negative and said we weren't sure we were going to go there. We're very happy with him and just hope the dry week forecast is forthcoming."

Bravemansgame 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Form 4/145-

Strengths Was far too good for his rivals in this race last year on his reappearance, winning by 11 lengths, with an underperforming A Plus Tard pulled up after being sent off the 1-2 favourite. His record in completed starts first time out since joining Dan Skelton reads 2121 (beaten a head and three-quarters of a length in his two defeats), so he evidently goes well fresh. He is versatile regarding conditions, winning on ground described as good to soft and soft, while he finished second on both starts on heavy.

Protektorat: won this race last year Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Weaknesses Has a fair bit to find with Bravemansgame, who finished eight and a quarter lengths in front of him in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham, and Shishkin on ratings.

Odds 11-8

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer: "He's in good form and we've managed to get him up the grass gallop a couple of times, which is vitally important. His fitness is right where we want it and it doesn't hurt that there's been plenty of rain all over Britain. It'll suit him. He's a horse that doesn't completely empty the tank, but one you can train specifically for first time up. While we'll consider all options after, the Betfair Chase is his big target. We're not taking our eyes off it. By their own admission, the trainers of the other big two are looking at the King George, but I can say I've specifically trained the horse for this and I think we'll put up a good defence of our crown."

Protektorat 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Dan Skelton

Form /3121-

Strengths A chaser of the highest quality who reinvented himself last season, leaving behind a disappointing performance in the Tingle Creek when stepped up in trip. Produced a scintillating display when winning the Ascot Chase by 16 lengths, form that was franked when Pic D'Orhy (runner-up) and Fakir D'Oudaries (third) filled the first two places in the Marsh Chase at Aintree, where Shishkin proved his staying credentials further in taking the Bowl Chase from Ahoy Senor. He is the highest-rated horse in the race and is very much unexposed as a stayer.

Shishkin: could be heading for Ascot rather than Haydock Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Weaknesses This could turn into a right slog if the conditions are testing, so emphasis will be on stamina, and while he confirmed he stayed the trip in the Bowl Chase, that success came on ground described as good to soft. Connections may swerve Haydock for a slightly shorter trip in the 1965 Chase at Ascot.

Odds 5-1

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer: "It was pretty obvious that he really enjoyed the distance as it was a good performance [at Aintree]. Consequently our only objective for the first part of the season is the King George. We're not thinking about the second half of the season, we'll see how that goes and make a plan afterwards. How we get [to Kempton] is yet to be decided – he's got an entry in the Betfair Chase, so that’s probably the likely port of call. I'm going to say it's 50-50. If the ground is going to be hard work, two miles and five furlongs around Ascot might appeal more than three miles, one and a half furlongs around Haydock."

Shishkin 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

How to claim £40 in Paddy Power free bets

Get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power for the weekend's racing

Form 5/26F-

Strengths Goes particularly well at this track with three wins, including twice over course and distance. He also finished second to A Plus Tard in the 2021 Betfair Chase. Revels in testing conditions.

Royale Pagaille: won the first of two Peter Marsh Chases in 2021 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Weaknesses Has largely disappointed since winning a second Peter Marsh Chase in January 2022, with just two seconds (below-par in both) from his last six starts and fell when last seen. Has loads of ground to make up with Bravemansgame, who beat him 14 and 17 lengths in the King George and Gold Cup, and is the most exposed chaser in the field.

Odds 6-1

What they say

Venetia Williams, trainer (in her Racing Post Stable Tour): "A lovely horse who is very genuine. It was a shame he fell in the Irish Grand National on his last start, because even though he wasn't in the front rank, the winner was behind him at the time. He'd had a bit of a rough passage to that point but he was fine afterwards. He has tended to collect wounds in his races, which has stopped him running as much as we'd have liked, but hopefully that's nothing more than bad luck. He'll have to try to win a third Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January and the Grand National will be considered in the spring. He's such a big, strong horse I've always got half an eye on some of the good handicaps because he can shoulder 12st without a bother. He has an entry in the Coral Gold Cup, so we'll see where he goes."

Royale Pagaille 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Venetia Williams

Form 5411-5

Strengths Thorough stayer who landed back-to-back Ultima Handicap Chases at the Cheltenham Festival, and the form of last season's victory was firmly franked when the runner-up Fastorslow got the better of Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame in the Punchestown Gold Cup. Followed up that success when justifying favouritism in Aintree's Grand National and deserves his chance in Graded company.

Corach Rambler: justified favouritism in the Grand National Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Weaknesses Looked laboured in the Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso on his reappearance and has a fair bit to find on ratings with the principals on this first try at Grade 1 level.

Odds 8-1

Derek Fox, rider: "They got a lot of rain at Kelso and the ground was on the heavy side, which doesn't suit him. The combination of real heavy ground and the first run of the season, it just had a bit of a bearing on his fitness. As the ground dries out, it will suit, and as the season progresses I'm really looking forward to him. He only ever does enough, so for that reason alone he really deserves to go against open company and take his chance."

Corach Rambler 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Form 3113-2

Strengths Largely consistent since going chasing and ended last season with a career-best Racing Post Rating after finishing third in the Marsh Chase. Was second in the Old Roan on his return to that track last month and has a race-fitness edge on couple of his rivals.

Minella Drama: looks a tough ask in the Betfair Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Weaknesses Bottom of the pack on ratings and has yet to prove his stamina over this far.

Odds 50-1

Minella Drama 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Donald McCain

Betfair Chase (3.00 Haydock, Saturday)

Betfair: Evens Bravemansgame, 11-8 Protektorat, 5 Shishkin, 6 Royale Pagaille, 8 Corach Rambler, 50 Minella Drama

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for the weekend

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for the weekend.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the weekend betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

Harry Cobden: I'm disappointed not to ride Bravemansgame but Paul knows what he's doing

Daryl Jacob to ride Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase as Paul Nicholls confirms plans to run at Haydock

Dan Skelton warns star-studded Betfair Chase opponents Protektorat will 'be at his best' for Haydock defence

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.