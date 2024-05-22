Unsavoury shunning of Callum Shepherd makes no sense whatsoever, he deserved his shot at Derby glory
It's just another race. Yes, it's the Derby, but it's just another race. Callum Shepherd would have treated it like just another race, being the top pro he is, and for connections of Ambiente Friendly to think he would have been overawed by occasion does him a grave injustice.
This has nothing whatsoever to do with Robert Havlin, by the way. In fact, if I were John and Thady Gosden he would be getting far more big-race rides. He's a safe pair of hands who is usually in the right place at the right time. Solid.
But back to Shepherd and this unsavoury shunning. Why break up a winning team? Why change a winning formula? Why book somebody who knows nothing about the horse instead of someone who knows everything about him? The mind boggles.
