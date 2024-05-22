Laurel takes the plaudits on the all-weather as rain closes most of the turf facilities

The closed signs were going up on most of the turf gallops on Wednesday morning after 25mm of rain and it was still coming down as John and Thady Gosden’s workers at second lot switched to the Al Bahathri Polytrack. Kieran Shoemark was aboard the five-year-old mare Laurel , who has been absent for more than a year, but owners Juddmonte kept Enable in training until she was six. Laurel holds an entry in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Beeley and Robert Havlin on the Al Bahathri

Just hours after learning he was riding Derby second favourite Ambiente Friendly, Robert Havlin put the frustrating Beeley through her paces. She heads to the Listed Height of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

Derby decision