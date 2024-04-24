Confirmed runners and riders for Sandown's stellar Friday card as Derby hope Arabian Crown makes his return

Exciting Derby contender Arabian Crown will make his eagerly anticipated return when he faces eight rivals in the bet365 Classic Trial (3.35) at Sandown on Friday.

The Godolphin-owned three-year-old enjoyed a fine juvenile campaign, winning three of his four starts including when an impressive five-and-a-half-length winner of the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket. He is generally 12-1 for the Betfred-sponsored Classic at Epsom in June, but is as short as 8-1 with William Hill.

He will make his return for trainer Charlie Appleby under regular rider William Buick in the 1m2f Group 3, for which he is the red-hot favourite. His opponents include Macduff, who was last seen finishing fourth in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes, while Aidan O'Brien will be represented by Portland.

The King and Queen's Royal Ascot winner Desert Hero also stars on Sandown's stellar card and faces six rivals on his comeback in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (2.25).

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old makes his first start since being gelded during the winter, having won the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last year before finishing third in the St Leger.

Israr, a Group 2 winner for John and Thady Gosden last season, and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes fourth Checkandchallenge also feature, as does Flying Honours, who has not been seen since disappointing in last year's Dante Stakes but was a classy juvenile.

Multiple Group 1 winner Lord North heads a field of seven for the bet365 Mile (3.00), where he will drop back to a mile for the first time since 2019.

The eight-year-old was last seen finishing eighth when trying to win a fourth Dubai Turf in a row and his rivals include the Juddmonte-owned Nostrum, who has not been seen since disappointing at the Ebor meeting last August.

Doncaster Mile winner Charyn and Flight Plan, who landed a Group 2 at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend last year, have also been declared.

Artistic Star Rob Hornby

Checkandchallenge Callum Shepherd

Desert Hero Tom Marquand

Flying Honours William Buick

Israr Jim Crowley

Okeechobee Ryan Moore

Tasman Bay David Probert

Arabian Crown William Buick

Dunstan David Probert

Macduff Rossa Ryan

Matsuri James Doyle

Portland Ryan Moore

Prince Rasam Callum Shepherd

Remaadd Tom Marquand

Under The Sun Oisin Murphy

War Rooms Jim Crowley

Flight Plan Daniel Tudhope

Poker Face James Doyle

Charyn Silvestre De Sousa

Lord North William Buick

Nostrum Ryan Moore

Pogo Kieran Shoemark

Witch Hunter Sean Levey

Skellet taken out of 1,000 Guineas as big guns stand their ground for next month's Newmarket Classics

'Like everyone, my turn has arrived' - four-time Arc-winning jockey Olivier Peslier to retire aged 51 on Thursday

