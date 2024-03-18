Blow for Lambourn as popular Open Day on Good Friday is cancelled because of waterlogging

Lambourn has been dealt a blow with the news its popular Open Day, which was due to take place on Good Friday next week, has been cancelled because of waterlogging.

The event, held in honour of iconic racing broadcaster Sir Peter O'Sullevan, has been in existence for more than 30 years and offers members of the public a behind-the-scenes look at the village's yards, which include Nicky Henderson's star-studded Seven Barrows base.

Attractions, including a parade of famous horses, a celebrity showjumping competition and schooling sessions, had also been due to form part of the day.

However, heavy rain in the area this winter means the infrastructure will not be in place to stage the event, which raises money for the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and other local charities.

The silent auction will still be staged, but Mark Smyly, chairman of the Open Day, said on Monday: "It’s a huge shame that this year’s event cannot take place. An enormous amount of work has already been put into the planned event by the committee, along with the valued support and help of all the trainers.

"The Open Day is put on each year solely to raise money for the welfare of all the Lambourn Valley's hard-working stable staff and their families. If you could please support the silent auction, and perhaps generously make a donation, you will be helping them enormously."

Smyly added: "A full refund of all purchased tickets will be made. There is no need to apply. The refunds will take a while to sort out and your patience is appreciated.

"The silent auction will go ahead as usual. It has some exciting and unique items ranging from mornings on the gallops, to hospitality and lunches at some of the top racecourses around the country. More items are to be added, including a painting by Lambourn's celebrated and upcoming artist Jessica Hills."

Further details are available on the Lambourn Open Day website.

Read these next:

'The best horse on the planet' - no wonder the public flocked to the Lambourn Open Day

'It's amazing, look at Jaydon and Constitution Hill' - Fitzgerald urges public to attend Lambourn Open Day

'The ultimate family day out' - feast for racing fans as Malton trainers open their doors to the public before York raceday

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.