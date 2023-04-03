'It's amazing, look at Jaydon and Constitution Hill' - Fitzgerald urges public to attend Lambourn Open Day

The importance of giving the general public a behind-the-scenes glimpse of racing at the annual Sir Peter O'Sullevan Lambourn Open Day on Friday has been stressed by Mick Fitzgerald, who highlighted the success story of Constitution Hill's groom Jaydon Lee.

Fitzgerald, a former stable jockey to Constitution Hill's trainer Nicky Henderson and now a familiar on-screen presence through his broadcasting roles on ITV and Sky Sports Racing, has been in and around the Lambourn area for 30 years and described its Good Friday jamboree as a "huge day" for the village, and wider racing industry.

"It's an amazing occasion and I think Jaydon is a good example of why," he said.

"He looks after Constitution Hill and Shishkin now, but used to come to the open day as a kid and the first place he wanted his mum to take him was Seven Barrows. He's almost come full circle now and looks after two of the best horses in training.

"Little acorns can grow into great oaks and people who come on Friday might only have a passing interest in racing now, but it could become more than that. It's fantastic the trainers open their yards and give up their time to give people a view of how well the horses are looked after and what goes on inside our bubble."

Open Day is an annual highlight in Lambourn Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Fitzgerald, who won the 1996 Grand National on Rough Quest, added: "I'm not a doom-and-gloom merchant and I know a rosy picture of horseracing isn't always painted, but I was at Ascot on Sunday when loads of people were enjoying themselves. The sport has to realise we have a great product which we can be proud of, and days like Friday showcase that."

More than 25 yards are set to open from 9am until 1pm on Friday, and they include Henderson's star-studded Seven Barrows base, while the trainer's former darling Sprinter Sacre will parade alongside 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Coneygree and others as part of the afternoon entertainment.

Tickets for the entire day cost £15 (£10 for just the afternoon entertainment and under-12s are free) and money raised from the cash-only event goes to the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, an arm of the Air Ambulance and other local organisations.

Further information is available at .

The Middleham Open Day in North Yorkshire also takes place on Friday and more details can be found at .

