'The best horse on the planet' - no wonder the public flocked to the Lambourn Open Day

The learner having a driving lesson on Lambourn's busiest day of the year on Friday might not have picked the right morning for some tuition, but Sandra Nolan, who has helped organise the village's annual open day since it began in 1990, was spot on when swinging by my house on Thursday afternoon.

"It's good, but it does get bigger every year," she forecast.

Bigger yes, any better though? You bet.