'The ultimate family day out' - feast for racing fans as Malton trainers open their doors to the public before York raceday

Shaquille is set to be the headline name at the Arc Malton Open Day on Sunday with Julie Camacho among 11 trainers allowing the public access to their yards.

Alongside the star sprinter, and his evergreen stablemate Judicial, racing fans will have the opportunity to visit the yards of trainers such as Richard Fahey, Tim Easterby and John Quinn.

The Malton Open Day forms part of the nationwide National Racehorse Week that runs until September 17, with those attending the training centre also able to go racing at York later in the day. Entrance is also included as part of the ticket purchase.

Money raised by ticket sales will go towards funding for Racing Welfare, the charity responsible for helping the industry’s workforce.

Adam Ferguson, Racing Welfare’s head of community engagement, said: “We are thrilled to offer the public such a wonderful opportunity to get up close with some of North Yorkshire’s finest equine stars, and thanks go to the trainers for their support in opening their yards to the public.

“The partnership with York racecourse this year really does make the Malton Open Day the ultimate family day out and we look forward to seeing lots of racing fans of all ages enjoying the numerous activities whilst helping raise much-needed funds for our charity.”

Yards will open in Malton from 8.45am with Jack Berry House, the Injured Jockeys Fund facility in the town, accessible from 11am. There will not be shuttle buses running between the yards.

Racing at York is headlined by the Listed BetGoodwin Garrowby Stakes, while free face painting, a bouncy castle and popular children’s character Bluey will also be in attendance.

For further information and to book tickets for Malton Open Day, visit www.maltonopenday.co.uk. Additional information on National Racehorse Week can be found at www.nationalracehorseweek.uk.

