Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £120 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet

We are just days away from the pinnacle of the jumps season, the Cheltenham Festival, and there is no better time to sign up for accounts with the Flutter Group bookmakers and take advantage of their generous welcome bonuses.

Unlock over £100 in free bets for Cheltenham on Tuesday with these exclusive high-return betting offers from Flutter Group bookmakers - Betfair , Paddy Power and Sky Bet .

Here are the betting offers up for grabs ahead of the racing on day one of the Cheltenham Festival:

Full offer terms and conditions are below

Total: £100

Day one Cheltenham Festival preview and races to watch out for

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

How to claim your Cheltenham Festival day one betting offers with any bookmaker

If you’re ready to bag over £100 in free bets then simply sign up with Betfair, Paddy Power & Sky Bet ahead of day one at Cheltenham. Follow these simple steps to get started with any bookmaker:

Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and select ‘New Customer’ to begin registration. Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password. Make a small deposit to activate the account. Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport. The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance. Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.

Claim £100 in free bets for day one of Cheltenham here plus each bookmaker’s terms and conditions

Betfair Cheltenham Festival free bets

Receive £40 in free bets when you stake at least £10 on Cheltenham this year with Betfair.

New customers only. Place a £10 bet on any Cheltenham race, at min. odds 1/5 (1.2) — get £40 in free bets to use on multiples, on Cheltenham or the Champions League. Only deposits via cards & apple pay will qualify, T&Cs apply.

Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival free bets

Get £20 in Cheltenham Festival free bets by placing a single £5 bet on this year’s Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power.

New customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet Cheltenham Festival free bets

£40 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival. New Sky Bet customers can place a £10 bet on day one of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and receive £40 in free betting tokens.

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only at odds of 1-1 or greater. Receive 4x £10 free bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bet for horse racing only. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org.

The Countdown to Cheltenham is on

As the Cheltenham Festival draws ever closer, check out Racing Post's Countdown to Cheltenham , where we've handpicked the very best in bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets, as well as exclusive Racing Post, offers and giveaways to help prepare you for the Cheltenham Festival . Come back to this page every day to take advantage of every new opportunity in the countdown to the most exciting racing festival in the world.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

To discover more Cheltenham Festival betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.