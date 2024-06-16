Romania vs Ukraine: Get £40 in free bets on Monday's Euro 2024 clash

Monday brings us another three games from Euro 2024 in Germany, with Romania and Ukraine set for a 2pm kick-off in Munich. You can predict the result and enjoy £40 worth of free bets from Coral for the match.

Romania were one of the surprise packages in qualifying when finishing in first position in Group I. Their qualifying efforts saw them collect six wins and four draws from ten games, scoring 16 goals and conceding just five. They impressively went unbeaten in qualifying, and that's sure to attract attention in Germany when things get serious in Group E.

The Romanians have been handed a challenging group and know that their best chance of reaching the knockout stages comes from getting off to the best possible start. The teams have each won three of their six head-to-head meetings but Romania last beat Ukraine in a friendly match in August 2003.

Ukraine are playing at Euro 2024 football despite finishing third behind England and Italy in qualifying Group C. They were able to sneak in through the backdoor thanks to the safety net of the Uefa Nations League playoff path. Ukraine are now at the finals determined to prove they are more than simply making up the numbers and will be eager to bank all three points in their opening contest.

Ukraine have won their last three encounters with Romania - the latest a 4-3 success in 2016 - and will enter this fixture with confidence. Do Ukraine have the skills required to make it four victories in a row over the Romanians? You can collect your free bets below and wager today.

