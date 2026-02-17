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Weekend Focus - Richard Birch

Richard Birch tipped two 5-1 winners in his last Weekend Focus column - he is back with four Saturday fancies

Richard Birch tipped two 5-1 winners in his last Weekend Focus column - he is back with four Saturday fancies

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Weekend Focus - Richard Birch
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Richard Birch tipped two 7-1 winners in his last Weekend Focus column - he returns with four Saturday fancies
Richard Birch tipped two 7-1 winners in his last Weekend Focus column - he returns with four Saturday fancies
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Weekend Focus - Richard Birch
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'He's my bet of the weekend' - Richard Birch is all over a 14-1 shot as he picks out the value at Cheltenham's November meeting
'He's my bet of the weekend' - Richard Birch is all over a 14-1 shot as he picks out the value at Cheltenham's November meeting
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Weekend Focus
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'He's hugely overpriced at 33-1' - Richard Birch has three fancies for a cracking Saturday of action
'He's hugely overpriced at 33-1' - Richard Birch has three fancies for a cracking Saturday of action
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Weekend Focus
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Richard Birch tipped two 5-1 winners in his last Weekend Focus column - he is back with four Saturday fancies

Richard Birch tipped two 5-1 winners in his last Weekend Focus column - he is back with four Saturday fancies

icon
Weekend Focus - Richard Birch
padlock
Richard Birch tipped two 7-1 winners in his last Weekend Focus column - he returns with four Saturday fancies
Richard Birch tipped two 7-1 winners in his last Weekend Focus column - he returns with four Saturday fancies
icon
Weekend Focus - Richard Birch
padlock
'He's my bet of the weekend' - Richard Birch is all over a 14-1 shot as he picks out the value at Cheltenham's November meeting
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
'He's hugely overpriced at 33-1' - Richard Birch has three fancies for a cracking Saturday of action
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
'He's my bet of the weekend' - Richard Birch is all over a 14-1 shot as he picks out the value at Cheltenham's November meeting
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
'He's hugely overpriced at 33-1' - Richard Birch has three fancies for a cracking Saturday of action
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock