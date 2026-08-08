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Keith Melrose

Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
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'I'm surprised he's 16-1' - Keith Melrose with a sprinter to follow at Lingfield
'I'm surprised he's 16-1' - Keith Melrose with a sprinter to follow at Lingfield
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Keith Melrose
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Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
icon
Pricewise
padlock
'I'm surprised he's 16-1' - Keith Melrose with a sprinter to follow at Lingfield
'I'm surprised he's 16-1' - Keith Melrose with a sprinter to follow at Lingfield
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Keith Melrose
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