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'I'm surprised he's 16-1' - Keith Melrose with a sprinter to follow at Lingfield
Lebron Power
4.15 Lingfield
1pt win at 16-1 generally
I am a bit surprised to see the sole three-year-old in this race available at 16-1.
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Published on inKeith Melrose
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