Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingAlan Sweetman
premium
'His last run showed that his turn might be imminent' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets at Navan and Limerick on Saturday
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAlan Sweetman
Last updated
Copy
more inBetting offers
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: Get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day three
- Get 40-1 on England to qualify against Norway with Paddy Power's World Cup betting offer
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day two
- World Cup Golden Boot race: predictions, favourites and betting offer
more inBetting offers
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: Get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day three
- Get 40-1 on England to qualify against Norway with Paddy Power's World Cup betting offer
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day two
- World Cup Golden Boot race: predictions, favourites and betting offer