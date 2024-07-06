'It's off to Beverley we go for a really dark one' - David Jennings answers the burning questions for Saturday's action

What's the big story?

Unless you have been living under a rock, or been so engrossed in the erosion of Tory seats that you have no idea what is going on in the outside world, you will know there is only one ticket in town this weekend and that is to see City Of Troy performing on the main stage at Sandown.

The Coral-Eclipse (3.35 ) has been won by some wonderful horses over the years – the likes of Brigadier Gerard, Dancing Brave, Nashwan and, more recently, Golden Horn and Enable – and now City Of Troy has his big chance to add his name to that illustrious roll of honour.

The really big story would be if he didn't win, but with no White Birch, Economics or Passenger in the way, he could probably win this with his eyes shut.

Who chases home City Of Troy?

Surely Al Riffa is the second most talented horse in the Coral-Eclipse. He was up the backside of the awesome Arc winner Ace Impact in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville last autumn and he can't have turned into a bad horse overnight.

Who wins the bet365 Old Newton Cup?

Let's take a chance on Chillingham . He was one of the very few to get involved from the back in a York handicap at the Dante meeting and will surely get a brisker early tempo here. A bit of 8-1 each-way, please.

What's the bet of the day?

It is a big day for 7lb claimer Jack Cleary , who has picked up the ride on Alfred Tennyson in the 6f sales race (2.45 ) at Naas.

This son of Starspangledbanner has been screaming for another furlong on both starts over the minimum trip and gets his wish here. I am convinced we haven't even scratched the surface with him yet.

What's the lay of the day?

Soprano will struggle to confirm Sandringham form with Indelible, if you ask me, and she also has Clove Hitch to deal with in the Listed Coral Distaff (3.00 ) so is worth taking on. She belted out a big tune at Ascot, but her voice might crack in this company.

Anything under the radar flying around?

Yes, it's off to Beverley we go for the 5f maiden (2.15 ). A strange destination on a day like this, but bear with me.

Managing Director cost €150,000 at the breeze-ups and, while finishing fifth of nine at Redcar on debut wouldn't suggest Bond Thoroughbred Limited have got a bargain, he struck me as an imposing colt who would win next time over five rather than six. Here he is over the minimum trip and I will be disappointed if he's not bang there.

