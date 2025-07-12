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Champing At The Bit

Super Saturday's big questions answered: why it may be futile going against this hot favourite at Newmarket

Super Saturday's big questions answered: why it may be futile going against this hot favourite at Newmarket

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Champing At The Bit
'He's a tempting price' - James Stevens answers the big questions on day two of the July meeting
'He's a tempting price' - James Stevens answers the big questions on day two of the July meeting
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Champing At The Bit
'He could be a stakes sprinter and shouldn't be 8-1' - David Jennings answers the big questions ahead of the July meeting
'He could be a stakes sprinter and shouldn't be 8-1' - David Jennings answers the big questions ahead of the July meeting
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Champing At The Bit
Richard Birch looks forward to an Eclipse blockbuster and offers a strong Carlisle fancy after last week's 4-1 winner
Richard Birch looks forward to an Eclipse blockbuster and offers a strong Carlisle fancy after last week's 4-1 winner
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Champing At The Bit
Richard Birch sets the scene for a sizzling Saturday highlighted by Onesmoothoperator's bid to retain the Northumberland Plate
Richard Birch sets the scene for a sizzling Saturday highlighted by Onesmoothoperator's bid to retain the Northumberland Plate
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Champing At The Bit
'I have no doubt he'll end up a Group-class horse' - James Stevens answers the big questions for day four at Royal Ascot
'I have no doubt he'll end up a Group-class horse' - James Stevens answers the big questions for day four at Royal Ascot
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Royal Ascot
'Take on Charles Darwin with this big eyecatcher' - Andrew Dietz answers the big questions for day three at Royal Ascot
'Take on Charles Darwin with this big eyecatcher' - Andrew Dietz answers the big questions for day three at Royal Ascot
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Royal Ascot
'Karl Burke will have her spot on' - Matt Rennie answers the big questions ahead of day two of Royal Ascot
'Karl Burke will have her spot on' - Matt Rennie answers the big questions ahead of day two of Royal Ascot
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Royal Ascot
'He's the best horse in training' - David Jennings answers the big questions ahead of day one at Royal Ascot
'He's the best horse in training' - David Jennings answers the big questions ahead of day one at Royal Ascot
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Champing At The Bit
'He thrives at Sandown' - James Stevens with his thoughts on another action-packed Saturday
'He thrives at Sandown' - James Stevens with his thoughts on another action-packed Saturday
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Champing At The Bit
'12-1 is a tempting price for this handicapper' - James Stevens gives his views on Friday's ITV action at Epsom
'12-1 is a tempting price for this handicapper' - James Stevens gives his views on Friday's ITV action at Epsom
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Champing At The Bit
'It was one of the strongest races I can remember and he can frank the form' - James Stevens on another feast of ITV action
'It was one of the strongest races I can remember and he can frank the form' - James Stevens on another feast of ITV action
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Champing At The Bit
'He could be much better than his rivals' - Richard Birch assesses the televised action on the final Saturday before the Derby
'He could be much better than his rivals' - Richard Birch assesses the televised action on the final Saturday before the Derby
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Champing At The Bit
'He won't be 33-1 for the King Charles for much longer' - Richard Birch marks your card for a Super Saturday of action
'He won't be 33-1 for the King Charles for much longer' - Richard Birch marks your card for a Super Saturday of action
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Raceday Intel
Liam Headd's Friday nap was a 9-4 winner - and he thinks you need to note this course winner with a low draw in the Chester Cup
Liam Headd's Friday nap was a 9-4 winner - and he thinks you need to note this course winner with a low draw in the Chester Cup
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Champing At The Bit
Aidan O'Brien chasing more records but a big fancy looks beatable - Liam Headd answers the key questions on day two at Chester
Aidan O'Brien chasing more records but a big fancy looks beatable - Liam Headd answers the key questions on day two at Chester
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Champing At The Bit
Super Saturday's big questions answered: why it may be futile going against this hot favourite at Newmarket

Super Saturday's big questions answered: why it may be futile going against this hot favourite at Newmarket

icon
Champing At The Bit
'He's a tempting price' - James Stevens answers the big questions on day two of the July meeting
'He's a tempting price' - James Stevens answers the big questions on day two of the July meeting
icon
Champing At The Bit
'He could be a stakes sprinter and shouldn't be 8-1' - David Jennings answers the big questions ahead of the July meeting
icon
Champing At The Bit
Richard Birch looks forward to an Eclipse blockbuster and offers a strong Carlisle fancy after last week's 4-1 winner
icon
Champing At The Bit
'He could be a stakes sprinter and shouldn't be 8-1' - David Jennings answers the big questions ahead of the July meeting
icon
Champing At The Bit
Richard Birch looks forward to an Eclipse blockbuster and offers a strong Carlisle fancy after last week's 4-1 winner
icon
Champing At The Bit
Richard Birch sets the scene for a sizzling Saturday highlighted by Onesmoothoperator's bid to retain the Northumberland Plate
Richard Birch sets the scene for a sizzling Saturday highlighted by Onesmoothoperator's bid to retain the Northumberland Plate
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Champing At The Bit
'I have no doubt he'll end up a Group-class horse' - James Stevens answers the big questions for day four at Royal Ascot
'I have no doubt he'll end up a Group-class horse' - James Stevens answers the big questions for day four at Royal Ascot
icon
Royal Ascot
'Take on Charles Darwin with this big eyecatcher' - Andrew Dietz answers the big questions for day three at Royal Ascot
'Take on Charles Darwin with this big eyecatcher' - Andrew Dietz answers the big questions for day three at Royal Ascot
icon
Royal Ascot
'Karl Burke will have her spot on' - Matt Rennie answers the big questions ahead of day two of Royal Ascot
'Karl Burke will have her spot on' - Matt Rennie answers the big questions ahead of day two of Royal Ascot
icon
Royal Ascot
'He's the best horse in training' - David Jennings answers the big questions ahead of day one at Royal Ascot
'He's the best horse in training' - David Jennings answers the big questions ahead of day one at Royal Ascot
icon
Champing At The Bit
'He thrives at Sandown' - James Stevens with his thoughts on another action-packed Saturday
'He thrives at Sandown' - James Stevens with his thoughts on another action-packed Saturday
icon
Champing At The Bit
'12-1 is a tempting price for this handicapper' - James Stevens gives his views on Friday's ITV action at Epsom
'12-1 is a tempting price for this handicapper' - James Stevens gives his views on Friday's ITV action at Epsom
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Champing At The Bit
'It was one of the strongest races I can remember and he can frank the form' - James Stevens on another feast of ITV action
'It was one of the strongest races I can remember and he can frank the form' - James Stevens on another feast of ITV action
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Champing At The Bit
'He could be much better than his rivals' - Richard Birch assesses the televised action on the final Saturday before the Derby
'He could be much better than his rivals' - Richard Birch assesses the televised action on the final Saturday before the Derby
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Champing At The Bit
'He won't be 33-1 for the King Charles for much longer' - Richard Birch marks your card for a Super Saturday of action
'He won't be 33-1 for the King Charles for much longer' - Richard Birch marks your card for a Super Saturday of action
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Raceday Intel
Liam Headd's Friday nap was a 9-4 winner - and he thinks you need to note this course winner with a low draw in the Chester Cup
Liam Headd's Friday nap was a 9-4 winner - and he thinks you need to note this course winner with a low draw in the Chester Cup
icon
Champing At The Bit
Aidan O'Brien chasing more records but a big fancy looks beatable - Liam Headd answers the key questions on day two at Chester
Aidan O'Brien chasing more records but a big fancy looks beatable - Liam Headd answers the key questions on day two at Chester
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Champing At The Bit