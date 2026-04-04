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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Racing Unfiltered
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Video
WATCH: find out about Khadijah Mellah's journey in the sport in episode eight of our video series Racing Unfiltered
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: how fences are prepared for a raceday in episode seven of our new video series Racing Unfiltered
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: How are horses transported from stable to racecourse? Find out in our behind-the-scenes series
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: discover the veterinary care that takes place at racing yards in episode five of Racing Unfiltered
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: go behind the scenes in Lambourn on what it takes to get a racehorse to the track
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: episode three of our new series Racing Unfiltered focuses on a Lambourn rookie and a veteran
Video
WATCH: episode two of our new series Racing Unfiltered focuses on the Lambourn gallops
Video
'Racing has a lot of growth potential, whereas a lot of other sports have peaked. That's unusual for such a big sport and it's exciting'
Interviews
WATCH: go behind the scenes in Lambourn in our new series Racing Unfiltered
Video
Home
Video
WATCH: find out about Khadijah Mellah's journey in the sport in episode eight of our video series Racing Unfiltered
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: how fences are prepared for a raceday in episode seven of our new video series Racing Unfiltered
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: How are horses transported from stable to racecourse? Find out in our behind-the-scenes series
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: discover the veterinary care that takes place at racing yards in episode five of Racing Unfiltered
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: How are horses transported from stable to racecourse? Find out in our behind-the-scenes series
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: discover the veterinary care that takes place at racing yards in episode five of Racing Unfiltered
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: go behind the scenes in Lambourn on what it takes to get a racehorse to the track
Racing Unfiltered
WATCH: episode three of our new series Racing Unfiltered focuses on a Lambourn rookie and a veteran
Video
WATCH: episode two of our new series Racing Unfiltered focuses on the Lambourn gallops
Video
'Racing has a lot of growth potential, whereas a lot of other sports have peaked. That's unusual for such a big sport and it's exciting'
Interviews
WATCH: go behind the scenes in Lambourn in our new series Racing Unfiltered
Video