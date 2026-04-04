WATCH: find out about Khadijah Mellah's journey in the sport in episode eight of our video series Racing Unfiltered

In episode eight of a new video series, Racing Post’s cameras go behind the scenes at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, where Magnolia Cup-winning jockey Khadijah Mellah shares her inspiring journey and the incredible work at the club. Racing Unfiltered offers unprecedented access to the dedicated individuals who keep the show on the road, shining a light on the work done off the track each week.

On this week's episode of Racing Unfiltered, we meet Khadijah Mellah, who tells us about the impact Ebony Horse Club had on her journey in horseracing and her experience of the sport.

Mellah said: "This is where I first started my riding journey and people find it hard to understand the gravity of having a riding centre in London until they come and visit and realise it's insane.

"I learnt to ride a racehorse in four months and won a race in a five-month period, which in itself was a bit of a miracle, but it's overlooked by the fact that I'm wearing a hijab. I am, and I love representing my faith, but can we also celebrate the achievement that it is."

We also speak to Josh Apiafi, who feels there remains work to be done to improve inclusion in the sport.

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