Racing Unfiltered

WATCH: go behind the scenes in Lambourn on what it takes to get a racehorse to the track

In episode four of a new video series, Racing Post’s cameras go behind the scenes in Lambourn about what it really takes to get a racehorse to the track. Racing Unfiltered offers unprecedented access to the dedicated individuals who keep the show on the road, shining a light on the work done off the track each week.

Each episode will be available free on the Racing Post YouTube channel at 6pm every Saturday, but Racing Post+ subscribers can get early access via the link below. Not a member? Unlock a world of racing insight now.

On this week’s episode of Racing Unfiltered, we follow Esme Cook, travelling head person for racehorse trainer Warren Greatrex.

From the early morning start at the yard to the journey to Ascot, Esme takes us behind the scenes of what it really takes to get a racehorse from the stables to the racecourse.

What goes into the preparation, and what happens along the way? Find out in this week’s episode.

More on Racing Unfiltered:

WATCH: episode three of our new series Racing Unfiltered focuses on a Lambourn rookie and a veteran 

WATCH: episode two of our new series Racing Unfiltered focuses on the Lambourn gallops

WATCH: go behind the scenes in Lambourn in our new series Racing Unfiltered 

Head of Audience

Published on inRacing Unfiltered

Last updated

