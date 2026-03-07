- More
WATCH: go behind the scenes in Lambourn on what it takes to get a racehorse to the track
In episode four of a new video series, Racing Post’s cameras go behind the scenes in Lambourn about what it really takes to get a racehorse to the track. Racing Unfiltered offers unprecedented access to the dedicated individuals who keep the show on the road, shining a light on the work done off the track each week.
On this week’s episode of Racing Unfiltered, we follow Esme Cook, travelling head person for racehorse trainer Warren Greatrex.
From the early morning start at the yard to the journey to Ascot, Esme takes us behind the scenes of what it really takes to get a racehorse from the stables to the racecourse.
What goes into the preparation, and what happens along the way? Find out in this week’s episode.
