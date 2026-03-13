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Good Morning Cheltenham

'It's been his target all season and he's overpriced' - Daryl Jacob fancies an upset in the Gold Cup

'It's been his target all season and he's overpriced' - Daryl Jacob fancies an upset in the Gold Cup

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Cheltenham Festival
WATCH: best bets for day four of the Cheltenham Festival with David Jennings, Keith Melrose, Daryl Jacob and Charlie Poste
WATCH: best bets for day four of the Cheltenham Festival with David Jennings, Keith Melrose, Daryl Jacob and Charlie Poste
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Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: best bets for day three of the Cheltenham Festival with Paul Kealy, Daryl Jacob, Graeme Rodway and David Jennings
WATCH: best bets for day three of the Cheltenham Festival with Paul Kealy, Daryl Jacob, Graeme Rodway and David Jennings
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Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: the 18-1 Ultima winner was tipped on day one - find out our experts' best bets for day two of the Cheltenham Festival
WATCH: the 18-1 Ultima winner was tipped on day one - find out our experts' best bets for day two of the Cheltenham Festival
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Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: best bets for day one of the Cheltenham Festival LIVE with Paul Kealy, Matty Williams, Maddy Playle and David Jennings
WATCH: best bets for day one of the Cheltenham Festival LIVE with Paul Kealy, Matty Williams, Maddy Playle and David Jennings
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Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy, Martin Dixon and David Jennings are live in Cheltenham to preview the best week of the year
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy, Martin Dixon and David Jennings are live in Cheltenham to preview the best week of the year
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Martin Dixon, Daryl Jacob and Graeme Rodway are on the panel for Cheltenham Gold Cup day
Watch: Martin Dixon, Daryl Jacob and Graeme Rodway are on the panel for Cheltenham Gold Cup day
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Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: Daryl Jacob and Kevin O'Ryan join Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy to preview day three of the Cheltenham Festival
WATCH: Daryl Jacob and Kevin O'Ryan join Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy to preview day three of the Cheltenham Festival
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Paul Kealy, Aidan Coleman and Martin Dixon are on the panel to preview day two of the Cheltenham Festival
Watch: Paul Kealy, Aidan Coleman and Martin Dixon are on the panel to preview day two of the Cheltenham Festival
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Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: day one festival preview show from Cheltenham with Kevin O'Ryan, Graeme Rodway and more - plus £100,000 giveaway
WATCH: day one festival preview show from Cheltenham with Kevin O'Ryan, Graeme Rodway and more - plus £100,000 giveaway
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Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and more preview all four Cheltenham Festival days - plus £100,000 giveaway
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and more preview all four Cheltenham Festival days - plus £100,000 giveaway
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day four festival preview show live from Cheltenham with Paul Kealy and David Jennings
Watch: day four festival preview show live from Cheltenham with Paul Kealy and David Jennings
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day three festival preview show live from Cheltenham with Keith Melrose and Kate Tracey
Watch: day three festival preview show live from Cheltenham with Keith Melrose and Kate Tracey
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch live: day two festival preview show live from Cheltenham with David Jennings and Graeme Rodway
Watch live: day two festival preview show live from Cheltenham with David Jennings and Graeme Rodway
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day one festival preview show from Cheltenham with Paul Kealy and Matt Williams
Watch: day one festival preview show from Cheltenham with Paul Kealy and Matt Williams
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Cheltenham Festival preview and tipping show | Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Cheltenham Festival preview and tipping show | Good Morning Cheltenham
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Good Morning Cheltenham with David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Mick Fitzgerald
Watch: Good Morning Cheltenham with David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Mick Fitzgerald
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day four festival preview show live from Cheltenham
Watch: day four festival preview show live from Cheltenham
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day three festival preview show live from Cheltenham
Watch: day three festival preview show live from Cheltenham
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day two festival preview show live from Cheltenham
Watch: day two festival preview show live from Cheltenham
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day one festival preview show live from Cheltenham
Watch: day one festival preview show live from Cheltenham
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Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: live Cheltenham Festival preview and tipping show | Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: live Cheltenham Festival preview and tipping show | Good Morning Cheltenham
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Good Morning Cheltenham
'It's been his target all season and he's overpriced' - Daryl Jacob fancies an upset in the Gold Cup

'It's been his target all season and he's overpriced' - Daryl Jacob fancies an upset in the Gold Cup

icon
Cheltenham Festival
WATCH: best bets for day four of the Cheltenham Festival with David Jennings, Keith Melrose, Daryl Jacob and Charlie Poste
WATCH: best bets for day four of the Cheltenham Festival with David Jennings, Keith Melrose, Daryl Jacob and Charlie Poste
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: best bets for day three of the Cheltenham Festival with Paul Kealy, Daryl Jacob, Graeme Rodway and David Jennings
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: the 18-1 Ultima winner was tipped on day one - find out our experts' best bets for day two of the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: best bets for day three of the Cheltenham Festival with Paul Kealy, Daryl Jacob, Graeme Rodway and David Jennings
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: the 18-1 Ultima winner was tipped on day one - find out our experts' best bets for day two of the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: best bets for day one of the Cheltenham Festival LIVE with Paul Kealy, Matty Williams, Maddy Playle and David Jennings
WATCH: best bets for day one of the Cheltenham Festival LIVE with Paul Kealy, Matty Williams, Maddy Playle and David Jennings
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy, Martin Dixon and David Jennings are live in Cheltenham to preview the best week of the year
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy, Martin Dixon and David Jennings are live in Cheltenham to preview the best week of the year
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Martin Dixon, Daryl Jacob and Graeme Rodway are on the panel for Cheltenham Gold Cup day
Watch: Martin Dixon, Daryl Jacob and Graeme Rodway are on the panel for Cheltenham Gold Cup day
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: Daryl Jacob and Kevin O'Ryan join Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy to preview day three of the Cheltenham Festival
WATCH: Daryl Jacob and Kevin O'Ryan join Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy to preview day three of the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Paul Kealy, Aidan Coleman and Martin Dixon are on the panel to preview day two of the Cheltenham Festival
Watch: Paul Kealy, Aidan Coleman and Martin Dixon are on the panel to preview day two of the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: day one festival preview show from Cheltenham with Kevin O'Ryan, Graeme Rodway and more - plus £100,000 giveaway
WATCH: day one festival preview show from Cheltenham with Kevin O'Ryan, Graeme Rodway and more - plus £100,000 giveaway
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and more preview all four Cheltenham Festival days - plus £100,000 giveaway
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and more preview all four Cheltenham Festival days - plus £100,000 giveaway
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day four festival preview show live from Cheltenham with Paul Kealy and David Jennings
Watch: day four festival preview show live from Cheltenham with Paul Kealy and David Jennings
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day three festival preview show live from Cheltenham with Keith Melrose and Kate Tracey
Watch: day three festival preview show live from Cheltenham with Keith Melrose and Kate Tracey
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch live: day two festival preview show live from Cheltenham with David Jennings and Graeme Rodway
Watch live: day two festival preview show live from Cheltenham with David Jennings and Graeme Rodway
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day one festival preview show from Cheltenham with Paul Kealy and Matt Williams
Watch: day one festival preview show from Cheltenham with Paul Kealy and Matt Williams
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Cheltenham Festival preview and tipping show | Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Cheltenham Festival preview and tipping show | Good Morning Cheltenham
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: Good Morning Cheltenham with David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Mick Fitzgerald
Watch: Good Morning Cheltenham with David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Mick Fitzgerald
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day four festival preview show live from Cheltenham
Watch: day four festival preview show live from Cheltenham
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day three festival preview show live from Cheltenham
Watch: day three festival preview show live from Cheltenham
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day two festival preview show live from Cheltenham
Watch: day two festival preview show live from Cheltenham
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: day one festival preview show live from Cheltenham
Watch: day one festival preview show live from Cheltenham
icon
Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: live Cheltenham Festival preview and tipping show | Good Morning Cheltenham
Watch: live Cheltenham Festival preview and tipping show | Good Morning Cheltenham
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Good Morning Cheltenham