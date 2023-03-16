Watch: day three festival preview show live from Cheltenham
Join David Jennings, Paul Kealy, Kate Tracey and Paddy Power as they provide their best horse racing tips for day three of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.
Thursday previews:
1.30 Cheltenham: Can Mighty Potter live up to the hype for Gordon Elliott in red-hot Turners?
2.10 Cheltenham: 'I'll be very disappointed if he's not in the first four' - analysis and quotes for the Pertemps Final
2.50 Cheltenham: The British banker? Shishkin 'in very good shape' as he bids for Cheltenham redemption
3.30 Cheltenham: 'You'd have to be delighted with everything he's done' - top trainers on a star-studded Stayers' Hurdle
4.10 Cheltenham: 'His lack of experience is a worry' - can Emmet Mullins and JP McManus hotpot justify favouritism?
4.50 Cheltenham: 'We've taken the easier option' - can the classy Luccia maintain her unbeaten record?
5.30 Cheltenham: 'I've had this race in mind for a while' - key quotes and analysis for the Kim Muir
Sign up here. New customer offer. Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5) and get £50 in free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or UEFA Champions League game. Only deposits via cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.