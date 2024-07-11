Wimbledon men's semi-final predictions: Friday's tennis betting tips

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch

Live on BBC, from 1pm Friday

Best bets

Carlos Alcaraz -1.5 sets handicap v Daniil Medvedev

2pts 8-13 Coral, Ladbrokes

Carlos Alcaraz to win 3-0 v Daniil Medvedev

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Carlos Alcaraz to win men's singles

5pts 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Novak Djokovic -5.5 games handicap v Lorenzo Musetti

1pt 8-13 general

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

New customers can get up to £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

Wimbledon day 11 preview

It's men's singles semi-finals day on day 11 of Wimbledon and we're well on course for a repeat of last year's grass-court championship final in which Carlos Alcaraz edged Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller.

Daniil Medvedev and first-time Grand Slam singles semi-finalist Lorenzo Musetti are the pair hoping to bring down the luminaries, but despite the gallant efforts both players have made to reach this stage, they will do well to deny the big guns.

Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz predictions

The fact that Daniil Medvedev has just upended world number one and Wimbledon top seed Jannik Sinner means punters get decent betting opportunities to back All England Club defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for their semi-final clash on Centre Court on Friday.

The oddsmakers' reasons and assumptions for making Sinner ante-post favourite for Wimbledon were understandable. He had won the first of the three fast-court Grand Slam singles tournaments at the Australian Open, after all.

But not everything comes easily or quickly to the Italian, who will learn from his experience in London this year and looks booked for future success in the season's third major.

Meanwhile, many things come easier for Alcaraz, who recently claimed his first French Open on clay, and there's no real need for improvement from the Spaniard on the nippy green lawns. He fully deserved his Wimbledon final victory over Novak Djokovic last year and the only surprise is that it took five sets to obtain the result he wanted.

Despite an excellent effort from Queen's Club champion Tommy Paul in a high-quality Wimbledon quarter-final, Alcaraz, who fought back from an early deficit to win in four sets, still managed to win a creditable 79 per cent of his service games.

Medvedev is an opportunist, a good learner who knows how to take advantage, as was the case in his quarter-final clash with Sinner, who didn't bring enough to the London party in the wake of his bloodless Halle title triumph last month.

Alcaraz leads Medvedev 4-2 in their personal series, it's 1-1 on grass, and Alcaraz has won four of the pair's last five encounters, his only loss coming during his Flushing Meadows title defence last year, another fine example of Medvedev's adept opportunism.

Armed with the strides he has made , Alcaraz should be more than good enough to silence Sinner's conqueror in their seventh meeting.

And while games-handicap betting on Alcaraz at -4.5 can certainly be considered, punts on a -1.5 sets handicap and a 3-0 victory look the order, as does an interest at odds-against on the brilliant young Spaniard retaining the title.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic predictions

Djokovic had the benefit of a day off in the quarter-finals after his opponent Alex de Minaur withdrew injured, while Lorenzo Musetti reached his first Slam semi-final courtesy of a five-set triumph over Taylor Fritz, who had gone all the way in Eastbourne prior to dashing to Wimbledon.

Musetti, who won 76 per cent of his first-serve points against Fritz, is doing little wrong in London and merits huge praise and respect for his efforts, but it's highly likely that his fun will end in the last four against an opponent who is chasing an eighth All England Club singles crown.

Before the tournament started, Djokovic had said he wouldn't be certain to compete at Wimbledon after having knee surgery in the wake of a meniscus injury sustained in the second week of the French Open.

But while he has been wearing a knee brace, Djokovic looks to be producing the best tennis he has played all year. The 37-year-old Serb is hoping to add to his Wimbledon titles haul, although Alcaraz may have something to say about that should they set up a repeat of last year's final.

For now, though, Djokovic should have enough, notwithstanding the fact that the 22-year-old Italian Musetti has troubled him on clay several times, to reach another major final.

Djokovic may triumph in double-quick time, but given Musetti's ability and never-say-die attitude, the super Serb looks worth backing to successfully concede 5.5 games on the handicap .

Deposit and bet £10 to get £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

We’ve already mentioned that William Hill are offering new customers up to £60 in bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon.

Here is how you can claim this £60 William Hill offer when you place a qualifying bet on Wimbledon.

Head over to William Hill through this link and click 'Join Here' to sign up for a new account.

through this link Deposit £10 to unlock £20 in Vegas free bets on selected games.

Then bet £10+ at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater with cash (exc £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager requirements are met).

Once settled, you will receive £40 sports free bets excluding virtual Markets (4x £10, seven days expiry).

William Hill betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this William Hill betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £60 in total bonuses (£20 in Vegas free bets/£40 in sports free bets). T&Cs apply, including the following:

The Promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Wednesday 13th April 2022 until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these Terms (the “Promotion Period”).

The Promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom in pound sterling that pass all necessary verification checks.

If you take part in the Promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion.

The Promotion is only available to customers accessing services through our website.

It is not available in shop, through our tele betting service or through our mobile app.

This Promotion is not available to new accounts where funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

The maximum amount of Free Bets is £60. The Free Bets are awarded as follows: a £20 Vegas Bonus (credited as 1 x £20 denominations into your account subject to the terms below), and a further £40 of Sports Bonus (credited as 4 x £10 denominations into your account subject to the terms below).

The Free Bets are non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash or partially redeemed.

The full value of each Free Bet should be redeemed in one stake.

Any portion of the Free Bets that are not staked will be voided.

A Free Bet can only be used once.

If you cash in your bet your stake will no longer constitute a qualifying stake for participation in this Promotion.

Visit William Hill for further T&Cs.

William Hill 18+ . For more info visit begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.