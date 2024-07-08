Wimbledon day nine predictions: Tuesday's tennis betting tips

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch

Live on BBC, from 1pm Tuesday

Best bets

Jannik Sinner -1.5 sets on handicap vs Daniil Medvedev

2pts 4-7 Coral, Ladbrokes

Carlos Alcaraz to win & both players to win a set v Tommy Paul

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Lulu Sun to win at least a set vs Donna Vekic

2pts 10-11 Hills

Wimbledon day nine preview

The first batch of Wimbledon quarter-finals take place on Tuesday and there have been few surprises in the men’s draw with world number one Jannik Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz still on course to clash in a blockbuster semi-final.

Sinner must take care of old foe Daniil Medvedev, who he defeated to claim his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, while Alcaraz has to find a way past Tommy Paul.

However, there has been little straightforward about the women’s grass-court major and the bottom half features a qualifier in Lulu Sun, the unseeded Donna Vekic and Grand Slam quarter-final debutant Emma Navarro.

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, runner-up at last month’s French Open, is the highest-ranked player left in that half but her three previous Wimbledon appearances had all ended in the opening round.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev predictions

Sinner has served up the perfect response to a hard-fought four-set win over Matteo Berrettini in round two, recording routine wins over Miomir Kecmanovic and Ben Shelton, and he should master Medvedev relatively comfortably too.

Having finalised his Wimbledon preparations with a title triumph in Halle, Sinner has won his last nine grass-court matches and he has dominated his recent rivalry with Medvedev.

The Italian has won their last five meetings, which include the Australian Open final at the start of the year, and he handles these conditions much better than the fifth seed does.

Medvedev benefitted from Grigor Dimitrov retiring in the first set of their fourth-round encounter and he had been taken to four sets by Alexandre Muller and Jan-Lennard Struff prior to that.

The world number five was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon last season but he lost in straight sets to Carlos Alcaraz and should also find Sinner too hot to handle on turf.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul predictions

Alcaraz has not convinced completely in his Wimbledon title defence but the Spaniard has been able to produce his best tennis under the maximum of pressure.

The second seed edged past Frances Tiafoe in five sets in round three and needed four sets to see off Ugo Humbert last time out, all of which suggests Paul can push him close.

The American has won a set in three of his four meetings with Alcaraz, triumphing on two occasions, and will be brimming with self-belief following a nine-match winning streak on grass.

However, it is still difficult to see a determined Alcaraz being beaten and backing him to prevail in four sets or more could be the way to profit.

Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic predictions

This represents a life-changing opportunity for Sun and, although she is in the main draw of a Grand Slam for only the second time, there is no reason to believe the qualifier is going to falter.

The 23-year-old has had to win seven matches to get this far but she was simply sublime against home favourite Emma Raducanu on a vocal Centre Court on Sunday, showing her explosive power by hitting 52 winners in 6-2 5-7 6-2 success.

Vekic has a similar explosive style and, featuring in her third Grand Slam quarter-final, she may be able to put her experience to good use.

But, despite being unseeded, Vekic is expected to win and with that comes a whole different pressure. The Croatian world number 37 may have the answers but she has dropped sets in three of her four Wimbledon wins and Sun doesn’t look likely to be overawed.

Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro predictions

This is by far the toughest quarter-final of the day to call as this season’s French Open runner-up Paolini meets Navarro, who has looked like a complete natural on grass following her upset wins over Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

Navarro leads their personal series 3-0 and certainly warrants favouritism after claiming Gauff's scalp, but Paolini plays with high intensity and has such belief that she is extremely dangerous to dismiss.

