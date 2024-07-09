Wimbledon day ten predictions: Wednesday's tennis betting tips

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch

Live on BBC, from 1pm Wednesday

Best bets

Lorenzo Musetti to win under 1.5 sets v Taylor Fritz

1pt 8-13 bet365

Novak Djokovic -4.5 games handicap v Alex de Minaur

1pt 5-6 BoyleSports

Barbora Krejcikova +3.5 games handicap v Jelena Ostapenko

1pt 4-5 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Elena Rybakina -3.5 games handicap v Elina Svitolina

1pt 8-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Wimbledon day ten preview

The Wimbledon quarter-finals conclude at the All England Club on Wednesday, but the second day of last-eight action features potential tests for all the favourites.

Men's seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and women's 2022 heroine Elena Rybakina top the bill on day ten, but both players could become embroiled in close encounters should their opponents produce their best.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Taylor Fritz predictions

Lorenzo Musetti was overcome with emotion at having reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon but the last eight may be the limit for the 22-year-old Tuscan at the All England Club this year.

Musetti is a classy performer but he had to dig deep in each of his four matches in week one and a last-eight date with Taylor Fritz, who is gradually getting closer to realising his dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion, is likely to be his sternest test yet.

Fritz showed his class and stamina when fighting back from two sets down to defeat French Open runner-up and fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the last 16.

But while the quality is there, the Californian seldom rushes things so backing him on the handicap holds some jeopardy. Tiebreaks often abound in Fritz's matches and the best way of supporting the favourite may be to back outsider Musetti to win no more than one set.

Alex de Minaur vs Novak Djokovic predictions

Alex de Minaur looked as if he had sustained an injury following his four-set last-16 triumph over Arthur Fils, but the Australian suggested he would be okay to fight another day in the quarter-finals.

The problem for De Minaur is that he faces seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals and the 25-year-old Sydneysider is likely to need his whole game in top working order just to compete with the legendary Serb.

There is hope for De Minaur because Djokovic, 37, hasn't quite been performing at the level he attained at the height of his stellar career. But let's not forget that Djokovic took tennis to a new high at his peak and Wimbledon is his second-most productive Slam after the Australian Open.

De Minaur could upset the applecart if Djokovic meets his match, but the likelihood is that the favourite will dominate making a modest games-handicap bet advisable.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Barbora Krejcikova predictions

Jelena Ostapenko has matured as a performer and it's no surprise to see her made favourite for this battle of two former Slam singles champions.

But while the Latvian's game looks in fine shape at SW19, it's just possible that 2017 French Open heroine may be a tad overrated for her clash with Barbora Krejcikova.

The Czech is also a former Roland Garros champion – she won on the Paris clay in 2021. But while it was always clear that Krejcikova needed to find more if she was to add to that solitary Slam triumph, the penny may have dropped for her on fast courts because she's looking full of purpose in London this year.

Supporting the outsider with a handicap start of 3.5 games looks worth taking.

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina predictions

Elina Svitolina is again on a Wimbledon title charge and the Ukrainian merits respect whenever she takes to the court.

While the 29-year-old has made at least the quarter-finals of all the Slams, she hasn't yet made the final of a major, although two previous semi-final appearances at Wimbledon is her best return.

Svitolina is a dangerous opponent for Elena Rybakina, the new title favourite in the absence of French Open champion Iga Swiatek and Australian Open heroine Aryna Sabalenka.

It's two wins apiece in their personal series, but of the duo Rybakina is likelier to put together a run of successive game triumphs and that gives her the edge.

Rybakina knows she will need to produce a big performance to deny Svitolina – but the 2022 Wimbledon champion should be relied on to do that.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.