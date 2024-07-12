Wimbledon women's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch

Live on BBC, from 2pm Saturday

Best bet

Barbora Krejcikova to beat Jasmine Paolini

1pt 8-11 Hills

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini predictions

The big guns have fallen by the wayside in this year's Wimbledon women's singles leaving two big-priced outsiders to battle it out on centre court on Saturday.

Barbora Krejcikova, who was 250-1 with BoyleSports a day after the tournament started, will take on Jasmine Paolini, who was an 800-1 shot for the grass-court major just before reaching the final of the French Open last month.

Paolini, seeded seventh for Wimbledon, was 80-1 to win the third major of the year a day after the tournament started and she has looked almost as comfortable on grass as she is on clay.

At 28, the same age as her opponent, Paolini's progress in the last 12 months has been remarkable.

The Italian had been playing promisingly before going to Dubai in February, yet was quoted at 400-1 to win that desert hard-court event. But that didn't stop her waltzing to the title.

Paolini had served notice that she was a late-blooming type but few would have predicted the success that ensued with runs to the final of Roland Garros, where she found only clay queen and world number one Iga Swiatek too good, and Wimbledon.

Italian tennis is enjoying a boom , but Paolini's progress in the women's game has in many ways been the best story of all. The diminutive Tuscan is a pocket dynamo and her movement and suppleness on court affords her a big advantage over many opponents.

But bookmakers make Krejcikova a marginal favourite to take the title and they may be right to do so.

Of the duo, only Krejcikova is a former major champion, having won the French Open in 2021, and her game ought to be well suited to the conditions at Wimbledon so she could control the majority of points and therefore much of the match.

Paolini's semi-final victory over Donna Vekic was the longest women's singles last-four rumble in Wimbledon history but the Italian is far from certain to dominate rallies against Krejcikova the way she did in her previous singles outing.

Krejcikova's results at Wimbledon have been solid. She has taken a long time to shine on grass in the wake of her Roland Garros triumph, although injury and health issues in recent seasons haven't helped.

Krejcikova has seen off Veronika Kudermetova, Katie Volynets, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Danielle Collins, Jelena Ostapenko and Elena Rybakina, who had looked on course to regain the title she won two years ago.

That's a stellar list and while Krejcikova's tennis isn't always the most attractive to watch, the Czech's courtcraft - she saved six of nine service break points against Rybakina on Thursday - means she gets the job done efficiently.

Paolini, who won 83 per cent of her first-service points against Vekic, will be scurrying around the court like a person possessed and could receive the majority of crowd support on Centre Court. But the all-round package that Krejcikova brings to the table may be greater.

