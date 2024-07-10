Wimbledon women's semi-final predictions: Thursday's tennis betting tips

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch

Live on BBC, from 1pm Thursday

Best bets

Elena Rybakina to win 2-1 vs Barbora Krejcikova

1pt 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Jasmine Paolini -2.5 games on handicap vs Donna Vekic

2pts 4-5 bet365, Hills

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

New customers can get up to £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

Wimbledon day ten preview

While the top seeds have been dropping like flies, world number four Elena Rybakina has been going quietly about her business and the 2022 Wimbledon champion is now best-priced 4-7 with Hills to regain her All England Club title.

The classy Kazakh has dropped only one set in her five assignments and she made light work of Elina Svitolina in the quarter-final, easing to a 6-3 6-2 success.

Bookmakers are expecting more of the same against Barbora Krejcikova in her semi-final showdown, although the Czech performer won the French Open in 2021 and is looking resurgent.

The other last-four duel sees seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, who was runner-up at the French Open last month and has carried that form forward into the grass-court campaign, against the unseeded Donna Vekic, the only member of the remaining quartet to be featuring in her maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Elena Rybakina predictions

With her closest rivals having faltered, Rybakina looks set to take some stopping in her pursuit of a second Wimbledon crown, but she may have to dig deep to come past Krejcikova.

The fourth seed’s serve is proven to be extremely effective on grass and in the last three rounds she has faced a total of only six breakpoints, showing the task Krejcikova is up against.

But Krejcikova is solid in all departments and the former French Open winner has looked back to her best in south-west London.

The Czech world number 27 will be buoyed by the fact that she has won both past meetings with Rybakina 2-1 and she may be more competitive than the prices suggest.

Rybakina can justify favouritism but Krejcikova, having recorded straight-sets successes over Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko in the last two rounds, is much better than her ranking implies and may make her work hard for her rewards.

Donna Vekic vs Jasmine Paolini predictions

Paolini had it all to prove on the grass, having suffered first-round exits on her three previous trips to Wimbledon, but the Italian has quashed those concerns with this semi-final run.

The 28-year-old is a bit of a late bloomer but her runner-up effort to Iga Swiatek at last month’s French Open plus her heroics at Wimbledon must mark her as the most consistent player on the WTA Tour at present.

It has been a relatively straightforward run to the final four for the world number seven, who has dropped only one set in five matches and she was a dominant 6-2 6-1 winner over Emma Navarro in her quarter-final.

Given Navarro had easily accounted for Naomi Osaka and second seed Coco Gauff, that form looks strong and makes Paolini, who has lost only two of her last 15 matches, incredibly difficult to oppose.

Vekic deserves plenty of praise for reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final but the Croatian has been through the wringer, dropping sets in four of her five victories, and that is despite Dayana Yastremska being the only seeded player she has come up against.

The world number 37 has spent a total of over ten hours on court and may be physically and mentally drained, which is not the ideal preparation for a showdown with the high-octane Paolini.

The Italian was a 7-6 6-2 winner when these two met in Montreal last August and she should cover the handicap on her way to what would be back-to-back Grand Slam finals.

Deposit and bet £10 to get £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

We’ve already mentioned that William Hill are offering new customers up to £60 in bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon.

Here is how you can claim this £60 William Hill offer when you place a qualifying bet on Wimbledon.

Head over to William Hill through this link and click 'Join Here' to sign up for a new account.

through this link Deposit £10 to unlock £20 in Vegas free bets on selected games.

Then bet £10+ at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater with cash (exc £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager requirements are met).

Once settled, you will receive £40 sports free bets excluding virtual Markets (4x £10, seven days expiry).

William Hill betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this William Hill betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £60 in total bonuses (£20 in Vegas free bets/£40 in sports free bets). T&Cs apply, including the following:

The Promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Wednesday 13th April 2022 until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these Terms (the “Promotion Period”).

The Promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom in pound sterling that pass all necessary verification checks.

If you take part in the Promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion.

The Promotion is only available to customers accessing services through our website.

It is not available in shop, through our tele betting service or through our mobile app.

This Promotion is not available to new accounts where funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

The maximum amount of Free Bets is £60. The Free Bets are awarded as follows: a £20 Vegas Bonus (credited as 1 x £20 denominations into your account subject to the terms below), and a further £40 of Sports Bonus (credited as 4 x £10 denominations into your account subject to the terms below).

The Free Bets are non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash or partially redeemed.

The full value of each Free Bet should be redeemed in one stake.

Any portion of the Free Bets that are not staked will be voided.

A Free Bet can only be used once.

If you cash in your bet your stake will no longer constitute a qualifying stake for participation in this Promotion.

Visit William Hill for further T&Cs.

William Hill 18+ . For more info visit begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.