Wimbledon men's final predictions: Tennis betting tips for Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

Where to watch

Live on BBC, from 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Carlos Alcaraz to beat Novak Djokovic

4pts 7-10 Hills

Carlos Alcaraz -1.5 sets handicap

2pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Advised outright before semi-finals

Carlos Alcaraz to win men's singles title

5pts 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic predictions

This year's Wimbledon final is a repeat of last year's All England Club title match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, in which the Spaniard prevailed in five sets.

But while some feel that the defending champion is not playing as well this year as last, it could pay punters to distance themselves from such views and focus their attention on Alcaraz.

Last year's grass-court championship decider, won 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 by the Murcian, was a fascinating clash. Djokovic, whose decline from invincibility had already begun, did well to win two sets but the super Serb was helped in that regard courtesy of a slow start from Alcaraz.

The veteran also added set four to his first-set gimme, but the final Sunday and the championships as a whole ended with the right result when Alcaraz prevailed to land his first Wimbledon singles title.

One year on, Djokovic's decline has accelerated even though after a quiet season for him, the seven-time All England Club champion has reached his tenth singles final in the year's third major.

Having done that – which is some achievement for a 37-year-old - and with doubts lingering over Alcaraz's apparent questionable form, bookmakers are affording the great man plenty of respect for the final. But perhaps there's a little too much reverence going the way of Djokovic.

Daniil Medvedev's statistics going into the semi-finals suggested he was playing some fantastic tennis and so it proved as he took the first set of his clash with Alcaraz on a tiebreak.

But Alcaraz soon began to raise his level in set two, which was pretty much one-way traffic, and come the third set, Medvedev's game was starting to fall apart as his unforced-errors count rose markedly.

Alcaraz won 3-1 and despite his form fluctuations, he was still more than good enough to win the day.

Later on Friday, the BBC commentators and analysts were continuing to purr over Djokovic in his straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic can still produce a high level of play at his advanced age but his last-four outing, against a first-time major semi-finalist albeit a gallant one, was just about as pedestrian as the first semi-final was physical.

Returning briefly to last year's Wimbledon decider, Alcaraz was value for better than his five-set victory – 3-1 would probably have been the right result given that it was his first time in the grass championship final.

So with Alcaraz having improved his game to capture his first French Open title last month, and with Djokovic not looking the force he once was on any terrain let alone grass, there is every chance that Alcaraz can defeat his adversary with greater authority this year.

Alcaraz has been playing the best tennis in the world in recent months, regardless of his world number three ranking. So as well as backing the Spaniard to retain the trophy by defeating Djokovic, punters can also have an interest on Juan Carlos Ferrero's pupil making light of a handicap concession of 1.5 sets.

