Wimbledon men's outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Sinner can confirm his top-dog status

When does Wimbledon start?

Wimbledon begins at the All England Club on Monday, July 1.

Where to watch Wimbledon in the UK

BBC, from 11am Monday

Best bets for the Wimbledon men's singles tournament

Jannik Sinner to win men's singles

3pts 15-8

Hubert Hurkacz to win men's singles

0.5pt each-way 18-1

Wimbledon men's singles predictions

Three men dominate this year’s Wimbledon betting and there has been plenty of support for seven-time champion Novak Djokovic after title rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz ended up in the opposite half of the draw.

However, Djokovic has not been seen since withdrawing prior to his French Open quarter-final with Casper Ruud last month due to a knee injury and he is yet to secure any silverware this season, losing matches to Luca Nardi, Alejandro Tabilo and Tomas Machac, which makes him opposable in his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title.

Sinner and Alcaraz are the fledgling rival pairing and they look set to dominate at the top for many years to come, but the newly-crowned Italian world number one may have the edge on the defending champion.

The draw could have been much kinder to Sinner, who may meet 2021 runner-up and compatriot Matteo Berrettini in round two, but he is a difficult man to oppose given he has been the standout player this year, starting with his breakthrough success at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old has won 38 of his 41 matches this season, securing four titles which includes in his only Wimbledon preparation event in Halle, where he edged Hubert Hurkacz in the grass-court final.

Sinner has always appeared to have the perfect game for grass and has come on leaps and bounds since last season’s run to the semi-final, where Djokovic put his experience to good use.

Alcaraz went on to secure the Wimbledon title in a five-set thriller but Sinner defeated the Spaniard in four sets in the fourth round in 2022 and he may be able to upturn that form.

Alcaraz also won the French Open this year and had defeated Sinner in the last four but the fact the Italian was able to take it to five sets given that surface is the biggest gulf between the pair only bodes well for his Wimbledon chances.

Sinner has made the semi-final in three of the last four Grand Slam tournaments and, while there are plenty of obstacles in his way, he is fancied to stamp his authority.

Alcaraz could be lying in wait in the semi-final but the reigning champion was beaten in the last 16 of his Queen’s Club defence by British hope Jack Draper and has had a tougher preparation than last year.

So Sinner can claim his second Grand Slam event of the season and it may not be Djokovic who he downs in the final.

The Serb, now 37, has more than a point to prove on form and well-being, and in-form Hurkacz is a serious threat to his title prospects.

The ultra-consistent Pole was a Wimbledon semi-finalist three years ago and it is easy to forget he had chances to upset Djokovic in the fourth round last season, pushing him in a nervy 7-6 7-6 5-7 6-4 defeat.

Hurkacz was runner-up to Sinner in Halle most recently, an event he won in 2022, but he was beaten 7-6 7-6 in a match where neither player could break serve.

Up to a career-high ranking of seven, Hurkacz is extremely well suited to the conditions. He was an Australian Open quarter-finalist this year as well as making the fourth round of the French Open.

Hurkacz may have to meet Djokovic in the last eight, which tempers enthusiasm about a quarter winning bet, but if he can get through that he would have every chance of challenging for the title.

