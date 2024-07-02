Wimbledon day three predictions: Wednesday's tennis betting tips

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC, from 11am Wednesday

Best bets

Tommy Paul to win & over 32.5 games vs Otto Virtanen

1pt 21-20 bet365

Frances Tiafoe to win & both players win a set vs Borna Coric

1pt 5-4 bet365

Emma Navarro to beat Naomi Osaka

2pts Evs general

Diana Shnaider to win 2-0 vs Sloane Stephens

1pt 5-4 general

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

New customers can get up to £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

Wimbledon day three preview

Without doubt the pick of day three’s action is the second-round showdown between men’s world number one Jannik Sinner and his more experienced compatriot Matteo Berrettini, who was runner-up at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic in 2021.

A fully wound-up Berrettini would pose a serious test to his fellow Italian’s credentials but that currently doesn’t appear to be the case, so Sinner should stamp his authroity.

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu are just some of the other star attractions on show at the All England Club on Wednesday.

Tommy Paul vs Otto Virtanen predictions



Queen’s Club champion Tommy Paul will be eyeing a deep run at Wimbledon, but the American should not be expecting an easy time of things against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen.

Big serves and powerful groundstrokes will always be a weapon at the All England Club and there was a lot to like about Virtanen’s straight-sets victory over Max Purcell in round one, in which he hit 19 aces while his serve was not broken once.

Purcell had finished runner-up to Taylor Fritz at Eastbourne prior to that, so there is probably some substance to that form, and it suggests the 23-year-old could make Paul, who needed four sets to see off Pedro Martinez in round one, pull out all of the stops.

Borna Coric vs Frances Tiafoe predictions

After a lean spell, things are on improving for Frances Tiafoe and he showed plenty of fight to claw himself back from two sets down against Matteo Arnaldi in round one.

That showed Tiafoe is up for the scrap and that could come in useful against Borna Coric, whom he defeated in four sets in the opening round of the Australian Open in January.

Coric was less tested in his opening clash with Brazilian world number 145 Felipe Meligeni Alves but he is a vulnerable grass-court player and, while it is may not be one-way traffic, Tiafoe should come up with the goods.

Naomi Osaka vs Emma Navarro predictions

Having missed the entire 2023 season, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is still working away the rust and she looks vulnerable in her second-round showdown with American 19th seed Emma Navarro.

Osaka failed to go past the second round in the first two Grand Slams of the season and she was pretty fortuitous in her Wimbledon curtain-raiser with Diane Parry, having twice trailed by a break in the deciding set.

The Japanese star made 38 unforced errors against Parry and if she does not temper her all-or-nothing approach, Navarro has the defence to frustrate her.

The American is improving at a rate of knots and she built on her semi-final run in Bad Homburg with an emphatic 6-0 6-2 success against Qiang Wang in round one.

Sloane Stephens vs Diana Shnaider predictions

Diana Shnaider looks like a player going places and the 20-year-old Russian can make light work of Sloane Stephens, who is not the force she was when winning the 2017 US Open.

Shnaider made the quarter-final in Birmingham before winning her second WTA Tour title on the grass in Bad Homburg, where her list of scalps included Angelique Kerber, Paula Badosa, Navarro and Donna Vekic.

In the opening round, the world number 30 came from a set down to defeat 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova, meaning she has won eight of her last nine grass-court matches.

Stephens has not gone past the third round of Wimbledon in any of her last ten visits, highlighting that it is not her strongest surface, and that should come to light against the progressive Shnaider.

Deposit and bet £10 to get £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

We’ve already mentioned that William Hill are offering new customers up to £60 in bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon.

Here is how you can claim this £60 William Hill offer when you place a qualifying bet on Wimbledon.

Head over to William Hill through this link and click 'Join Here' to sign up for a new account.

through this link Deposit £10 to unlock £20 in Vegas free bets on selected games.

Then bet £10+ at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater with cash (exc £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager requirements are met).

Once settled, you will receive £40 sports free bets excluding virtual Markets (4x £10, seven days expiry).

William Hill betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this William Hill betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £60 in total bonuses (£20 in Vegas free bets/£40 in sports free bets). T&Cs apply, including the following:

The Promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Wednesday 13th April 2022 until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these Terms (the “Promotion Period”).

The Promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom in pound sterling that pass all necessary verification checks.

If you take part in the Promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion.

The Promotion is only available to customers accessing services through our website.

It is not available in shop, through our tele betting service or through our mobile app.

This Promotion is not available to new accounts where funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

The maximum amount of Free Bets is £60. The Free Bets are awarded as follows: a £20 Vegas Bonus (credited as 1 x £20 denominations into your account subject to the terms below), and a further £40 of Sports Bonus (credited as 4 x £10 denominations into your account subject to the terms below).

The Free Bets are non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash or partially redeemed.

The full value of each Free Bet should be redeemed in one stake.

Any portion of the Free Bets that are not staked will be voided.

A Free Bet can only be used once.

If you cash in your bet your stake will no longer constitute a qualifying stake for participation in this Promotion.

Visit William Hill for further T&Cs.

William Hill 18+ . For more info visit begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.