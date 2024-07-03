Wimbledon day four predictions: Thursday's tennis betting tips

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC, from 11am Thursday

Best bets

Jack Draper to win and both players to win a set vs Cameron Norrie

1pt 6-5 general

Yoshihito Nishioka to beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

1pt 7-4 bet365

Both players to win a set in Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart

2pts 7-4 Hills

Wimbledon day four preview

Rain has wreaked havoc on the opening days of Wimbledon but the weather forecast is more promising on Thursday, when the battle of the Britons takes centre stage.

Compatriots Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie are set to lock horns in the second round of the men's draw, while Katie Boulter will square up against fellow Brit Harriet Dart in the women's competition.

Away from the home talents, top women's seed Iga Swiatek is also in action, while Novak Djokovic's reward for an opening 6-1 6-2 6-2 defeat of Vit Kopriva is a second-round battle with Jacob Fearnley.

Jack Draper vs Cameron Norrie predictions

Jack Draper has failed to beat fellow countryman Cameron Norrie in two attempts but the 22-year-old is the warm favourite to prevail when the pair clash in the second round.

Draper could not have asked for much more from his Wimbledon preparations, having won the Stuttgart Open in June to move above Norrie in the world rankings.

And the new male British number one followed up with a run to the quarter-finals of Queen's, taking down defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets en route.

Norrie is the more experienced player and could nick a set but he has endured an abysmal grass-court season, losing both of his opening matches at Queen's and Eastbourne and Draper can justify favouritism.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Yoshihito Nishioka predictions

One of the shocks of the first round at Wimbledon came from 20-year-old Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who dumped out 20th seed Sebastian Korda.

But it was a Herculean effort from the Frenchman, who won in five sets after three hours and 21 minutes with four of the sets going to tie-breaks.

That followed a four-set defeat to Maxime Janvier in his final qualifier and fatigue could get the better of the youngster against Yoshihito Nishioka, who was pretty comfortable in his opening win over Nuno Borges.

Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart predictions

There is another eye-catching all-British affair in the women's draw on Thursday as 32nd seed Katie Boulter clashes with Harriet Dart and this could be closer than the odds suggest.

Boulter herself expects an "absolute battle" from her compatriot and punters should consider both players to win a set.

Boulter, who is seeded at the All England Club for the first time, was a 2-0 winner over Tatjana Maria in her opener but went 4-1 down on Court Three.

And it is unlikely to be plain sailing against Dart, who won the opening set when the pair met at the Nottingham Open last month.

