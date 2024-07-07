Wimbledon day eight predictions: Monday's tennis betting tips

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch

Live on BBC, from 11am Monday

Best bets

Over 42.5 games in Taylor Fritz v Alexander Zverev

2pts 3-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to beat Lorenzo Musetti

2pts 10-11 general

Elina Svitolina -2.5 games on the handicap v Xinyu Wang

2pts 8-11 Hills

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

New customers can get up to £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

Wimbledon day eight preview

The Wimbledon quarter-final line-up will be confirmed at the close of Monday’s play and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will hope to still be going strong after his last-16 showdown with dangerous Dane Holger Rune.

Djokovic has dropped sets in his last two wins over Jacob Fearnley and Alexei Popyrin and is evidently way below his peak, which makes for a difficult betting heat when he faces the 15th seed.

French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev is also in action against American ace Taylor Fritz while Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur faces French youngster Arthur Fils.

In the women’s draw, all eyes will be on 2022 champion Elena Rybakina as she takes on Anna Kalinskaya while Iga Swiatek’s conqueror Yulia Putintseva meets Jelena Ostapenko.

Taylor Fritz v Alexander Zverev predictions

Zverev played second fiddle to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final last month but he is yet to put his best foot forward on grass and is chasing a maiden Wimbledon quarter-final appearance.

The German has recorded straight-sets victories over Roberto Carballes Baena, Marcos Giron and Cameron Norrie but should expect a tougher test from Fritz, who warmed up for the grass-court major by claiming Eastbourne silverware.

The big-serving American has been equally as impressive at the All England Club, dropping only one set in three matches, and he was a quarter-finalist in south-west London in 2022.

Picking a winner isn’t easy but predicting the contest to go long makes sense given how strong both players are on serve.

These two have met twice at Wimbledon before and although Zverev triumphed on both occasions, Fritz took him to five sets in 2018 and four in 2021.

Those contests lasted 50 and 45 games respectively and, with tiebreaks likely and five sets plausible, this latest rivalry may follow a similar narrative.

Lorenzo Musetti v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard predictions

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard only got into the Wimbledon main draw as a lucky loser but he is making the most of the opportunity and the towering Frenchman can serve his way to a quarter-final spot at Lorenzo Musetti’s expense.

Mpetshi Perricard, standing at 6ft 8in tall, is a powerhouse with a formidable serve, firing in 105 aces in three matches and being broken only once.

His scalps include world number 21 Sebastian Korda and Emil Ruusuvuori, who had defeated 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round, and he can add Musetti to his hit list.

The Italian edged past Mpetshi Perricard 7-6 7-6 when they met in Stuttgart last month but he has dropped sets in all three of his Wimbledon wins, including when being pushed the distance by compatriot Luciano Darderi in the second round.

Elina Svitolina v Xinyu Wang predictions

Wimbledon tends to bring out the best in Elina Svitolina, who has been a semi-finalist in two of her last three visits to the All England Club including last year's tournament.

The Ukrainian upset 2022 and 2023 runner-up Ons Jabeur in the third round, winning 6-1 7-6, and it is hard to envisage her slipping up against Xinyu Wang.

The Chinese youngster, who also made the fourth round of last season’s US Open, looks a player of immense potential.

However, she has required three sets in each of her Wimbledon outings with Viktoriya Tomova, Jessica Pegula and Harriet Dart and may run out of steam against a fired-up Svitolina.

Deposit and bet £10 to get £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

We’ve already mentioned that William Hill are offering new customers up to £60 in bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon.

Here is how you can claim this £60 William Hill offer when you place a qualifying bet on Wimbledon.

Head over to William Hill through this link and click 'Join Here' to sign up for a new account.

through this link Deposit £10 to unlock £20 in Vegas free bets on selected games.

Then bet £10+ at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater with cash (exc £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager requirements are met).

Once settled, you will receive £40 sports free bets excluding virtual Markets (4x £10, seven days expiry).

William Hill betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this William Hill betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £60 in total bonuses (£20 in Vegas free bets/£40 in sports free bets). T&Cs apply, including the following:

The Promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Wednesday 13th April 2022 until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these Terms (the “Promotion Period”).

The Promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom in pound sterling that pass all necessary verification checks.

If you take part in the Promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion.

The Promotion is only available to customers accessing services through our website.

It is not available in shop, through our tele betting service or through our mobile app.

This Promotion is not available to new accounts where funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

The maximum amount of Free Bets is £60. The Free Bets are awarded as follows: a £20 Vegas Bonus (credited as 1 x £20 denominations into your account subject to the terms below), and a further £40 of Sports Bonus (credited as 4 x £10 denominations into your account subject to the terms below).

The Free Bets are non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash or partially redeemed.

The full value of each Free Bet should be redeemed in one stake.

Any portion of the Free Bets that are not staked will be voided.

A Free Bet can only be used once.

If you cash in your bet your stake will no longer constitute a qualifying stake for participation in this Promotion.

Visit William Hill for further T&Cs.

William Hill 18+ . For more info visit begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.