Indian Wells Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Sinner can continue blistering start to 2024

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both return to Indian Wells this week for the first combined WTA and ATP 1000 event of the year but the old guard could be up against it in the men's competition in California.

Djokovic is competing at Indian Wells for the first time since 2019 and has not won the event since 2016, while he failed to reach the final of his beloved Australian Open earlier this season.

Nadal, meanwhile, will be pleased to just be involved after a lengthy layoff and second seed Carlos Alcaraz has not been in blistering form in 2024.

Daniil Medvedev is stationed in a tough quarter with Nadal, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner makes the most appeal in the outright betting.

Sinner has been the best player on the ATP tour this season and heads into this event unbeaten in 12 matches.

That streak saw him claim his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open before also coming out on top at the ATP Rotterdam and the red-hot Italian is the man to beat.

As far as outsiders go, Alex de Minaur is also worth keeping an eye on. The Australian beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jack Draper and Casper Ruud en route to the Mexican Open title last week and was a finalist at the ATP Rotterdam after reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. He is worth a bet to win the fourth quarter ahead of out-of-sorts Alcaraz.

In the women's event, Elena Rybakina looks poised to successfully defend her title in California.

The Kazakhstani ace beat Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka on her way to the title last year and has plenty of court time under her belt already in 2024.

This year she has won the Brisbane International and Abu Dhabi Open as well as reaching the final of the Qatar Open and four of her seven career titles have come on hard courts.

Swiatek is always a danger but looks short enough in the betting, while Sabalenka underperformed in Dubai last time out.

