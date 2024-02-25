Dubai Tennis Championships & San Diego Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Hurkacz can challenge Medvedev

Where to watch Dubai Tennis Championships & San Diego Open

Dubai Tennis Championships

Sky Sports Tennis & Main Event, from 10am Monday



San Diego Open

Sky Sports Tennis & Main Event, from 7pm Monday

Best bet

Hubert Hurkacz to win Dubai Tennis Championships

1pt 11-2 Coral



Emma Navarro to win San Diego Open

1pt 7-1 Coral





Dubai Tennis Championships & San Diego Open previews

The Middle East swing continues apace on the ATP tour with this week's Dubai Tennis Championships, and all the talk is about Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is the defending champion in Dubai, top seed and outright favourite at 17-10, but the Russian has not played since losing a five-set epic to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final.

With Novak Djokovic absent, Medvedev is clearly the player to beat but he is short enough and there looks to be better value further down the betting.

Hubert Hurkacz is in the same half of the draw as Medvedev but the biggest dangers in his quarter are out-of-form pair Andy Murray and Ugo Humbert and an inconsistent Denis Shapovalov.

Polish ace Hurkacz showed promise at the recent ATP Rotterdam, where he reached the last 16, while he was a semi-finalist at the Open 13 in Marseille and a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open.

The third seed enjoyed a good run in Dubai last year, reaching the last eight before running into Djokovic, who took him down in straight sets.

Six of Hurkacz's seven career titles have come on hard courts, and towards the end of 2023 the Pole won the Shanghai Masters and reached the final of the Swiss Indoors on his favoured surface.

The WTA Tour spring hard-court season is entering its final stretch, starting with the San Diego Open where Emma Navarro could represent great value.

The 22-year-old American is seeded third but it is not the strongest of fields with top seed Jessica Pegula only recently returning from injury.

Navarro has made a decent start to the campaign, making the semi-finals of the ASB Classic and winning the Hobart International before making the third round at the Australian Open in January.

In front of a home crowd, she will be eager to make an impact again and could be in line to land her maiden WTA 500 title.

