Dancing On Ice 2024 start date, line-up, betting odds, tips and predictions: Get £30 in Sky Bet free bets

When does Dancing On Ice 2024 start?

This year's series of Dancing On Ice starts on Sunday, January 14

Where can I watch Dancing On Ice?

You can watch Dancing On Ice on ITV1 from 6.30pm on Sunday, January 14

Who is in Dancing On Ice 2024?

Olympians Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards and Greg Rutherford are among the big names set to take to the ice this year, while ex-boxer Ricky Hatton is another with plenty of sporting pedigree.

Actress Claire Sweeney counts Brookside among her credits and she will be joined by fellow soap alumni Ricky Norwood, Roxy Shahidi and Ryan Thomas.

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt and BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts will also be involved, while the line-up is completed by comedian Lou Sanders and reality stars Amber Davies and Miles Nazaire.

Dancing On Ice 2024 betting tips

Greg Rutherford to win Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice 2024 betting odds

Amber Davies 3-1

Miles Nazaire 7-2

Greg Rutherford 5-1

Ryan Thomas 7-1

Lou Sanders 8-1

Ricky Norwood 9-1

Hannah Spearritt 12-1

Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards 14-1

Adele Roberts 20-1

Roxy Shahidi 20-1

Claire Sweeney 28-1

Ricky Hatton 40-1

Dancing On Ice predictions

Greg Rutherford is a proven winner, he has the shiny gold medal from the London Olympics to show for that, but since retiring from athletics he has demonstrated that he can turn his hand to many different disciplines.

Rutherford swapped the track for the kitchen when successfully winning Celebrity MasterChef and he was a strong performer on the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing, so the former long jumper is no stranger to the reality TV game, and his experience on the latter of those shows should stand him in good stead now.

It was an Olympian, gymnast Nile Wilson, who took home the trophy last year, and Rutherford, who will be partnered with professional Vanessa James, has the stamina, versatility and grace to follow suit in 2024.

An honourable mention should go to former Love Island contestant Amber Davies, whose background in musical theatre will surely help, with her and Rutherford potentially the ones to beat.

