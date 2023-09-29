Strictly Come Dancing: TV schedule, odds, predictions and week two betting tips

Where to watch Strictly Come Dancing

Live show BBC One, 6.20pm Saturday

Results BBC One, 7.15pm Sunday

Best bets for Strictly Come Dancing

Nikita Kanda to be eliminated

1pt 13-8 bet365

Strictly Come Dancing week two predictions

The 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing waltzed its way on to our screens last Saturday and this weekend will feature the first elimination of the series.

Last weekend 15 new celebrities took to the dancefloor for the first time and the scores recorded in week one will be added to this Saturday's totals.

Bobby Brazier has been installed as the early favourite for the Glitterball after he and partner Diane Buswell posted 29 in the opening week, while another former Eastenders actor, Nigel Harman, topped the charts with a 32 after his Viennese waltz to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez.

At the other end of the betting, iconic presenter Les Dennis is among the favourites to go first after his opening-week tango fell flat with a score of 16, but the former Family Fortunes star's profile should carry him through the opening couple of weeks.

Instead, BBC Asian Network presenter Nikita Kanda looks the best bet to be eliminated first.

Kanda lacks the reputation and popularity of Dennis and was equally unconvincing on the dancefloor last time out, scoring just 18 with partner Gorka Marquez after their waltz to Run to You by Whitney Houston.

