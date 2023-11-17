I'm A Celebrity 2023 start date, line-up, betting odds, tips and predictions: Frankie Dettori 7-1 to be crowned king of the jungle

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

This year's series of I'm A Celebrity starts on Sunday 19 November.

Where can I watch I'm A Celebrity?

You can watch I'm A Celebrity on ITV1 at 9pm.

Who is in I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori is set to enter the Australian jungle for the 2023 edition of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Dettori had been due to retire from riding this year, only to last month reverse his decision in order to embark on an American adventure.

But before Frankie goes to Hollywood he will first get a taste of jungle life and Bushtucker Trials.

Dettori had been among the initial favourites in the betting at 9-2 but he is now available at 7-1 after it was reported that he would be a late arrival into camp alongside heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew.

He will be joined in the Australian jungle by an eclectic mix of celebrities, from former politican Nigel Farage to JLS star Marvin Humes and This Morning host Josie Gibson.

Charismatic maitre d'hotel Fred Sirieix is also heading down under along with TV personality Sam Thompson, Eastenders actress Danielle Harold and Youtuber Nella Rose.

Lower down the betting are Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, columnist Grace Dent and the sister of chart-topper Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 betting tips

Sam Thompson to win I'm A Celebrity 2023

1pt 6-1 Hills

I'm A Celebrity betting odds

Josie Gibson 10-3

Fred Sirieix 9-2

Sam Thompson 6-1

Nigel Farage 7-1

Frankie Dettori 7-1

Marvin Humes 12-1

Danielle Harold 12-1

Tony Bellew 16-1

Nella Rose 28-1

Nick Pickard 33-1

Grace Dent 40-1

Jamie-Lynn Spears 40-1

I'm A Celebrity 2023 predictions

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023 and for good reason.

The 38-year-old has a bubbly personality and was a popular winner of Big Brother back in 2010. Gibson has since become more familiar to the British public since joining ITV's daily magazine show in 2019.

After more than two decades of I'm A Celebrity the average age of the winner stands at 36, so Gibson fits that trend, but so too does Sam Thompson, who offers the best outright value.

Thompson made his name on Made in Chelsea but has since broadened his horizons with appearances on Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating and Love Island: Aftersun.

He has an entertaining presence on social media platform TikTok, so should be well-received by younger viewers, and he has a charming, self-deprecating sense of humour.

Thompson has already made apparent his fear of the prospect of having to stomach some jungle grub and is thought to be pretty squeamish, which should make for good viewing.

At a generous 6-1, he is worth backing to follow in the footsteps of former TV personality winners such as Scarlett Moffatt, Vicky Pattison and Georgia Toffolo.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.