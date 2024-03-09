2024 Oscars predictions, odds, betting tips, where to watch: Oppenheimer set to clean up

BetMGM are offering £60 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on qualifying events.

You can grab your free bets here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch the Oscars

ITV1, from 10.15pm Sunday

Best bets for the Oscars

Emma Stone (Poor Things) to win Best Actress

2pts 7-4 Betfair

Poor Things to win Best Production Design

1pt 8-11 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Oppenheimer to win eight Oscars

1pt 8-11 Hills

Predictions and betting tips for the 2024 Oscars

Physics epic Oppenheimer, detailing the race to build the first atomic bomb, is set to have an explosive night at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

In the run-up to the nominations in January, Christopher Nolan's film was available at around 4-6 to win the Best Picture Oscar but after dominating the awards season it is now a prohibitive 1-33 and as short as 1-100.

Nolan is 1-33 for Best Director, Cillian Murphy is 1-10 to be named Best Actor for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, dubbed the father of the atomic bomb, and Robert Downey Jr is another hotpot from the film at 1-33 for Best Supporting Actor.

Oppenheimer has reduced the opportunities for interesting betting markets in a large number of categories, to the extent that Hills are betting on how many awards it wins and eight is the favourite at 8-11.

It's hard to see that haul being far off the mark as, in addition to the four awards mentioned above, Oppenheimer is also 1-18 for Best Score, 1-8 for Best Cinematography and 1-5 for Best Film Editing.

Wins in the Supporting Actress (20-1), Adapted Screenplay (5-2), Production Design (14-1), Make-Up and Hairstyling (25-1) and Costume Design (33-1) are unlikely to boost the tally so the decider could be Best Sound, for which Oppenheimer is 1-2.

The thumping sound is one of the most memorable features of the film, so eight Oppenheimer Oscars looks the best bet. The Zone Of Interest is rated the main danger to win Best Sound at 7-4.

For a non-Oppenheimer wager, Emma Stone looks a value bet at 7-4 to win the Best Actress award for a second time for her fantastic performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.

It was certainly a more demanding role than that of favourite Lily Gladstone in Killers Of The Flower Moon, which has been losing buzz throughout the awards season.

Native American actress Gladstone looked a worthy bet to win when she was odds-against before the nominations but she can be opposed at no better than 1-2 now.

Poor Things also looks worthy of support to take the Best Production Design award for its spectacular sets.

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet £10 on qualifying events

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free football and horseracing bets when you bet on the qualifying events.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free betting offer :

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 4x £10 Horseracing, 2x £10 Football accas

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.