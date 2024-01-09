Masters snooker 2024: full schedule, session times, where to watch + £30 in free bets from Sky Bet
The Ally Pally was the centre of the sporting universe over Christmas, with everyone captivated by the World Darts Championship. And now there's another show in town - the 2024 Masters snooker.
The crowds might be slightly more sedate but the fare is just as absorbing, with the world's top-16 players competing in one of the season's three Triple Crown events.
This is elite sport, the cream of snooker doing battle on the electric green of the baise, during an epic week which reaches a booming crescendo on Sunday night. You don't want to miss a shot!
2024 Masters snooker schedule
Here's the full schedule for the Masters snooker.
- 1pm - Luca Brecel 2-6
- 7pm - 6-2 Zhang Anda
- 1pm - Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-0 Ding Junhui
- 7pm - Mark Williams v Ali Carter
Quarter-finals
- 1pm - QF3 - O’Sullivan or Ding v Robertson or Hawkins
- 7pm - QF4 - Brecel or Lisowski v Murphy or Zhang
Friday, January 12
- 1pm - QF1 - Trump or Wilson v Williams or Carter
- 7pm - QF2 - Allen or Higgins v Selby or Milkins
Semi-finals
Saturday, January 13
- 1pm - Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4
- 7pm - Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2
The final
Sunday, January 14
- 1pm and 7pm
How can I watch the Masters snooker
You can watch the Masters on the BBC and Eurosport.
