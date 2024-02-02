Wales v Scotland Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: Time is right for Scots to end Cardiff curse

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Wales v Scotland

Wales v Scotland will take place at the Principality Stadium at 4.45pm on Saturday, live on BBC One and S4C

Wales v Scotland betting odds

To win the match

Wales 9-5

Scotland 8-15

Draw 22-1

Handicap

Wales +4 Evs

Scotland -3 10-11

Best bets for Wales v Scotland

Scotland -4

3pts Evs bet365

Wales v Scotland teams

Wales: C Winnett (Cardiff); J Adams (Cardiff), O Watkin (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Saracens), R Dyer (Dragons); S Costelow (Scarlets), G Davies (Scarlets); C Domachowski (Cardiff), R Elias (Scarlets), L Brown (Dragons), D Jenkins (Exeter, capt), A Beard (Ospreys), J Botham (Cardiff), T Reffell (Leicester), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), K Mathias (Scarlets), K Assiratti (Cardiff), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), A Mann (Cardiff), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), I Lloyd (Scarlets), M Grady (Cardiff).

Scotland: K Rowe(Glasgow); K Steyn (Glasgow), H Jones (Glasgow), S Tuipulotu (Glasgow), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); F Russell (Bath), B White (Toulon); P Schoeman (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), R Gray (Glasgow), S Cummings(Glasgow), L Crosbie (Edinburgh), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow)

Replacements E Ashman (Edinburgh), A Hepburn (Exeter), E Millar-Mills (Northampton), S Skinner (Edinburgh), J Dempsey (Glasgow), G Horne (Glasgow), B Healy (Edinburgh), C Redpath (Bath)

Wales v Scotland team news

Wales: As expected Sam Costelow is selected at fly-half following Dan Biggar's retirement. Just six of the starting 15 from Wales's last match, the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa, start on Saturday.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn has been ruled with a knee injury so Kyle Rowe of Glasgow makes his first start for Scotland at full-back.

Wales v Scotland predictions and betting tips

Wales coach Warren Gatland is famous for mind games, often playing down his own team's chances to put pressure on their opponents. But when he says "we are under no illusions that it is going to be a tough game for us" as his young squad prepare to face Scotland, there is more than a suspicion that this time he means it.

There are plenty of positives for Gatland, too, as he has pointed out. He has a young and hungry squad and Scotland have not won in Cardiff since 2002. But things have been swinging in the Scots' favour in the last two years, and this could be the day when everything fall into place.

The wholesale departure of key players from the Wales squad has been exacerbated by an injury to veteran back George North, and Gatland has named a side that features just six players who started Wales's final Six Nations game in 2023.

Fly-half Dan Biggar is one of the most influential players to have called time on his international career, and while Gareth Anscombe's planned move to Japan has fallen through, he is not yet match fit so the number ten shirt has been passed on to 23-year-old Sam Costelow, who has just eight caps.

The young Scarlets fly-half's task is likely to be especially tough as the Wales front five look particularly callow and may struggle to provide a platform.

The set-piece battle is huge in international rugby and Wales could be on the back foot from the off.

It's not just about Welsh woes, though, because Scotland do look ready to set down a marker in this clash.

Although they have been starved of success in Cardiff, they did win this fixture in 2020 at an empty Parc y Scarlets, while two years later they were edged out in a close-fought battle thanks to a decisive drop goal from Biggar in the final ten minutes. In the 2023 Six Nations it all came together for the Scots as they ran up a record 35-7 win at home and they will be looking to replicate that dominant performance on the road with a line-up featuring 13 of the same players.

That kind of continuity is in stark contrast to the challenge facing Wales and Scotland can cash in on the timing of this showdown.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend had made a u-turn on his earlier insistence that the roof should be kept open, and with rain forecast the stadium will now be closed off.

