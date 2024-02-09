Scotland v France Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in football and horseracing free bets when you bet £10 on the Six Nations. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Scotland v France

Scotland v France will take place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh at 2.15pm, live on BBC One

Scotland v France betting odds

To win the match

Scotland 7-5

France 4-7

Draw 22-1

Handicap

Scotland +3.5

France -3.5

Best bets for Scotland v France

Scotland to win

1pt 9-5 Paddy Power

Duhan van der Merwe to score a try

1pt 8-5 bet365

You can bet on the Six Nations here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Scotland v France teams

Scotland: K Rowe; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe, F Russell (cc), B White; P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson, G Gilchrist, S Cummings, M Fagerson, R Darge (cc), J Dempsey.

Replacements: E Ashman, A Hepburn, E Millar-Mills, S Skinner, A Christie, G Horne, B Healy, C Redpath.

France: T Ramos; D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, L Bielle-Biarrey, M Jailbert, M Lucu; C Baille, P Mauvaka, U Atonio, C Woki, P Gabrillagues, F Cros, C Ollivon, G Alldritt (c).

Replacements: J Marchand, S Taofifenua, D Aldegheri, P Tuilagi, A Roumat, P Boudehent, N Le Garrec, Y Moefana.

Scotland v France team news

Scotland: Flanker Rory Darge is back to co-captain Scotland and is joined in the back row by Jack Dempsey. Grant Gilchrist comes into the second row for the injured Richie Gray.

France: France make two changes, with lock Cameron Woki and winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey replacing the suspended Paul Willemse and benched Yoram Moefana.

Scotland v France predictions and betting tips

Scotland and France meet at Murrayfield searching for clarity after indifferent starts to the Six Nations.

The Scots were excellent for 43 minutes of their opener against Wales, rushing into a 27-0 lead. However, they were equally bad for the rest of the game, only just scrambling to a 27-26 victory.

Conceding 14 penalties in a row didn't help and prompted downbeat post-match interviews from skipper Finn Russell and boss Gregor Townsend. A win is a win, though, and their opening outcome was far better than France's, who were terrible in defeat to Ireland.

With the game framed as a shot at redemption after prematurely crashing out of their home World Cup, it was as if the pre-match enthusiasm in belting out their national hymn robbed Les Bleus of the robustness required to win a Test match.

Coach Fabien Galthie has spent the week swatting away criticism of his selection for the Ireland game but appears to have contradicted himself by picking Louis Bielle-Biarrey, a natural winger, ahead of his Bordeaux clubmate Yoram Moefana, who is usually a centre but was stationed out wide at the Velodrome.

Galthie and France's cause was not helped by Paul Willemse's mindless first-half red card after two yellows for almost identical high shots and Cameron Woki is his replacement. Woki lacks Willemse's grunt but his athleticism may go someway to sorting Les Bleus' line-out woes and provide extra speed to the ruck.

Scotland's indiscipline around the breakdown is probably why former skipper Jamie Ritchie has been dropped from the squad to be replaced by fit-again Rory Darge. Darge will aim to provide the quick ball required to get the best from his co-captain Russell and, by extension, Duhan van der Merwe.

The giant wing scored two tries in Cardiff and has a good record against the French, touching down four times in his career. Although stationed on the opposite side of the pitch, Van der Merwe will track across the field, searching for a mismatch against the diminutive Bielle-Biarrey.

This game looks like a real chance for Scotland. France should improve on last Friday's defeat but Galthie's demeanour is fuelling the rumours that all is not well within his camp.

Although far from perfect themselves, the Scots can strike.

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on the Six Nations with BetMGM.

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when you bet on the 2024 Six Nations

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Six Nations rugby.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.