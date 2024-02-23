Ireland v Wales Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in football and horseracing free bets when you bet £10 on the Six Nations. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Ireland v Wales

Ireland v Wales will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 2.15pm on Saturday, live on ITV1, S4C & RTE2

Ireland v Wales betting odds

To win the match

Ireland 1-25

Wales 14-1

Draw 50-1

Handicap

Ireland -22 10-11

Wales +24 Evs

Best bets for Ireland v Wales

Under 14.5 Wales points

3pts 10-11 Hills

Ireland to win by 21 to 30 points

1pt 13-5 bet365

Ireland v Wales teams

Ireland: Ciaran Frawley; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Oli Jager, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Stuart McCloskey

Wales: Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Keiron Assiratti; Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard; Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Llyod, Mason Grady.

Ireland v Wales team news

Ireland: Ciaran Frawley makes his first start for Ireland in place of injured full-back Hugo Keenan

Wales: Coach Warren Gatland makes one change to the side beaten by England in round two as Sam Costelow returns at fly-half

Ireland v Wales predictions and betting tips

Wales knew they were going to be up against it in the Six Nations this year after a huge turnover of personnel following the Rugby World Cup, and while fans may be encouraged by the fight they have shown in two narrow defeats, there is no doubt they face a huge step up as they head for Dublin this weekend.

A one-point defeat to Scotland and two-point loss at Twickenham, where they led at half-time, is far from catastrophic for such an inexperienced Wales team. But there have been frailties exposed in every team in this year's tournament - every team, that is, bar Ireland, who have barely put a foot wrong.

No team have been able to match Ireland's level of consistency and the numbers spell out just what Wales are up against.

Ireland have lost only one of their last 12 Six Nations matches while Wales have won just one of their last 12. Ireland's last six Six Nations matches in Dublin have all been bonus-point wins and they have been handicap winners in nine of their last ten championship games in Dublin. Under Andy Farrell, who took over after the 2019 World Cup, they have been beaten just once at the Aviva Stadium - by France in 2021.

The upshot is that Wales are huge underdogs and given a 24-point handicap start, their biggest in a Six Nations match since they took on newly-crowned world champions England at Twickenham in 2004.

That proved to be much more than they needed that day as they were beaten 31-21, and Wales have been handicap winners in both of their games this year, as well as in eight of their last ten away matches in the Six Nations. But there's something about this fixture that just feels out of reach for Wales and the key factor could be Ireland's defence.

Ireland's irresistible attack has caught the eye in the last two years in this tournament but their defence has been even stronger. On the way to the Grand Slam last year Ireland were outscored by second-placed France in terms of tries and points but no one got near to their record of 72 points and just six tries shipped in five matches.

The Irish top the table again and won to nil against Italy last week. They won last year's reverse fixture in Cardiff 34-10, scoring four tries to one, while the scoreline when the teams last met in Dublin was 29-7 to Ireland, who again scored four tries to one.

It's hard to see Wales making a big impact on the scoresheet so the best bet looks to be backing the visitors to score no more than 14 points, while a wager on a home win by a margin of 21 to 30 points again should give punters a run for their money.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.