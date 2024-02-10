Ireland v Italy Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Ireland v Italy

Ireland v Italy will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 3pm on Sunday, live on ITV1 & Virgin Media One

Ireland v Italy betting odds

To win the match

Ireland 1-100

Italy 40-1

Draw 66-1

Handicap

Ireland -32 Evs

Italy +33 Evs

Best bets for Ireland v Italy

Ireland -32

3pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Ireland v Italy teams

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris (capt), Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Jordan Larmour.

Italy: Ange Capuozzo; Lorenzo Pani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Pietro Ceccarelli; Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Alessandro Izekor, Manuel Zuliani, Michele Lamaro (capt).

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Martin Page-Relo, Tomasso Allan, Federico Mori.

Ireland v Italy team news

Ireland: Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made six changes to his team but Jack Crowley, who impressed at fly-half in last week's win over France, retains the number ten shirt. Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier start on the bench while Caelan Doris captains the side in the absence of injured Peter O'Mahony.

Italy: Italy make four changes to the side that lost to England, including a promotion from the bench for Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney. Full-back Ange Capuozzo missed out last week through illness but is name din teh starting line-up.

Ireland v Italy predictions and betting tips

A bonus-point away win over the tournament favourites and your closest title rivals was the perfect start to the Six Nations for Ireland, and they can double their points tally with a big home victory over Italy.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made six changes to his team but has stressed it's not a case of "wasting a week" for what should be the most straightforward of their fixtures. It's too soon in a post-World Cup rebuild to make wholesale changes and Farrell has the depth of squad to ensure there is no loss of continuity.

Skipper Peter O'Mahony is injured, while scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and flanker Josh van der Flier are on the bench. But significantly Jack Crowley, who stood out in the win over France, retains his place at fly-half as successor to long-serving Johnny Sexton.

This is a fixture Ireland have dominated in the past and their five-try haul against France shows their attacking game is still sharp.

The handicap is set in the low 30s but that's a line the Men in Green can handle. Ireland have won by more than 30 points the last six times these teams have met in Dublin in the Six Nations, covering the handicap each time and outscoring the Azzurri by 45 tries to nine. They have also rewarded their handicap backers in a remarkable 21 of their last 26 home Six Nations matches.

Italy have shown they can be combative and outside backs Ange Capuozzo, Tommaso Menoncello and Monty Ioane give them a real cutting edge. They outscored England three tries to two last week but were up against a new-look defence who at times gave them opportunities out wide.

However, the Azzurri are unlikely to get similar chances against an Ireland side who have boasted the best defence in the last two years of the Six Nations, shipping six tries in their five matches last year and just four in 2022. That year included the most recent meeting with Italy in Dublin and Ireland ran out 57-6 winners. The scoreline may not be quite that dramatic on Sunday but Ireland still look to have a comfortable win in their sights.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.