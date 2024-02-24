France v Italy Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in football and horseracing free bets when you bet £10 on the Six Nations. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch France v Italy

France v Italy will take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, at 3pm on Sunday, live on ITV1

France v Italy betting odds

To win the match

France 1-50

Italy 30-1

Draw 66-1

Handicap

France -25

Italy +27

Best bets for France v Italy

Italy +27

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

You can bet on the Six Nations here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

France v Italy teams

France: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Posolo Tuilagi, Paul Boudehent, Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Alexandre Roumat, Esteban Abadie, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana.

Italy: Ange Capuozzo; Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Federico Mori, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Giosue Zilocchi, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Riccardo Favretto, Michele Lamaro, Ross Vintcent.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Simone Ferrari, Matteo Canali, Andrea Zambonin, Manuel Zuliani, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin.

France v Italy team news

France: Stand-in skipper Gregory Alldritt is injured so Charles Ollivon wears the armband. Giant lock Posolo Tuilagi makes his first start.

Italy: The Azzurri make six changes to the line-up that lost to Ireland last time out. Martin Page-Relo starts at scrum-half, the third player to wear the number nine shirt in as many matches.

France v Italy predictions and betting tips

Italy followed an encouraging performance against England in round one of the Six Nations with a heavy defeat to Ireland last time out, but if they can get over that setback they should be more competitive against France.

As well as that 36-0 reverse in Dublin, the Azzurri are still carrying the scars of a record 60-7 defeat to France at the World Cup in October. But both results have to be put into perspective.

France were riding a wave as World Cup hosts last autumn having beaten New Zealand in their opener, while Italy have never made an impact at the World Cup. And the way Ireland are playing it seems there won't be many teams who get much change out of them in Dublin.

The context is different now as France have put in two unconvincing performances this year, are without star scrum-half Antoine Dupont for this tournament and have now also lost captain Gregory Alldritt to injury.

There's still plenty of attacking flair in the backline and 20-year-old winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey gave another insight into his potential with a try against Scotland two weeks ago.

But Les Bleus still look to be lacking coherence and a handicap pitched as high as 27 points for this match may prove out of reach.

Italy are used to making the best of big starts. In 12 matches played on French soil in the Six Nations, the Azzurri have covered the mark ten times, and it's seven out of eight when the bookmakers' line has been 20 points or more.

France last won a Six Nations home match by more than 27 points in 2003, and they're not even at their usual Stade de France but playing in Lille instead.

Coach Gonzalo Quesada has made a few tweaks to his team including a rotation in the front row and a third scrum-half in three matches as Martin Page-Relo, who was born in France and plays for Lyon in the Top 14, starts.

But most interestingly Tommaso Menoncello, who has performed well at centre in the first two matches, moves to the wing and could well provide more a cutting edge to the back three alongside Ange Capuozzo and Monty Ioane.

Italy outscored England three tries to two in their first match and if they show the same spirit they did in that match they can stay within the sizeable handicap.

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on the Six Nations with BetMGM.

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when you bet on the 2024 Six Nations

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Six Nations rugby.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.